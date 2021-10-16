Justin Guarini's NEXT BIG HIT Had its World Premiere at Pace University

Next Big Hit had its world premiere in New York City at Pace University. The show centers around is the story of Lara McDowell winner of Season 4 of "America's Next Big Hit", a nationally televised singing competition and how she learns that when you live in the spotlight, there is no room to hide in the shadows.

Next Big Hit was directed by American Idol alumni Justin Guarini, with Music and Lyrics by Scott Evan Davis, and book by Austin J. Foster. Next Big Hit was produced by James Blount at Theatre 33 Productions.

Austin and his producing partner James are an award winning team having won, "Best Collaboration" at the 2021 TheaterMaker Studio Awards.

More details to come about the Virtual Reading coming up early next year.

