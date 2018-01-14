Just In: Molly Griggs to Replace Beanie Feldstein in HELLO, DOLLY!

BroadwayWorld has confirmed that along with departing cast members Bette Midler, David Hyde Pierce and Taylor Trensch, Beanie Feldstein will also play her final performance this evening as Minnie Fay.

Joining the cast on January 20th, opposite Bernadette Peters in. the title role, Victor Garber as Horace Vandergelder and Charlie Stemp as Barnaby Tucker will be Molly Griggs, making her Broadway debut.

Griggs was seen earlier this year off-Broadway in LINDA at the Manhattan Theatre Club. Prior to that, Molly Griggs made her Off-Broadway debut in Ultimate Beauty Bible (73 Productions). She is a 2016 graduate of the Carnegie Mellon University BFA Acting and Musical Theater program. Her work at CMU included Much Ado About Nothing, The Fully Monty, and Gertrude Stein Saints, which won Best Musical at the NYC Fringe Festival. She was also the recipient of the Helen Wayne Rauh Award for Outstanding Actor at CMU. She also tours universities with a one-woman show, Steubenville, which explores rape culture in the United States through the lens of the Steubenville, OH rape case. After graduation, she filmed a supporting role in David Fincher's new series Mindhunter for Netflix and participated in the Williamstown Theater Festival.

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaksand choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly!began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

This Hello, Dolly!, the first new production of the classic musical (based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker) to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, pays tribute to the work of its original director/ choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

The cast of Hello, Dolly! includes Gavin Creel as Cornelius Hackl, Kate Baldwin as Irene Molloy, Will Burton as Ambrose Kemper, Melanie Moore as Ermengarde, and Jennifer Simard as Ernestina.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

