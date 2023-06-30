July 4th Viewing Guide: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, Adrienne Warren's Tina Turner Tribute & More

Happy Fourth of July!

In honor of this year's celebration, BroadwayWorld brings you a guide to this year's Fourth of July television specials, featuring performances by Ruthie Ann Miles, Adrienne Warren, the Broadway cast of A Beautiful Noise, and more.

Check out all the details below on which Broadway stars you'll be able to watch from home on Fourth of July.

PBS' A Capital Fourth

Ruthie Ann Miles, Tony Award-winning Broadway star of THE KING AND I and currently starring in her Tony nominated performance in the hit Broadway revival of SWEENEY TODD, will perform.

Adrienne Warren in TINA

Acclaimed actress and singer Adrienne Warren, who received a Tony Award for her portrayal of Tina Turner in the Broadway musical TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, will pay tribute to the legendary Queen of Rock n’ Roll.

Warren will be performing a medley of Turner’s hit songs including: The Best, Nutbush City Limits and Proud Mary. The segment will feature top musicians from Broadway and DC based Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music.

The Broadway cast of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical featuring Will Swenson and Robyn Hurder, will perform.

A special tribute to our men and women in uniform and their families with a musical performance dedicated to their service and sacrifice by world-renowned five-time Grammy Award-winning soprano superstar Renée Fleming.

A CAPITOL FOURTH airs on PBS Tuesday, July 4, 2023 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T., as well as to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network.

Watch the cast of A Beautiful Noise perform at the Tony Awards here:

The 2023 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

Mandy Gonzalez will perform at the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, along with En Vogue, Locash, Carol Massar, Romaine Bostick, and The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers' Chorus.

Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will be broadcast on Bloomberg Television. Nationally, the concert can be found on SiriusXM channel 119, online at bloombergradio.com. More information on how you can tune in can be found here.

CNN's The Fourth in America

Alanis Morissette

CNN’s “The Fourth in America” special will feature musical performances from Alanis Morissette, Shania Twain, Sheryl Crow, The All-American Rejects, Darius Rucker, Demi Lovato, Duran Duran, Flo Rida, Leon Bridges, Post Malone, Smash Mouth, Zac Brown Band, The Plain White T’s, Brad Paisley, Ludacris and Coi Leray.

The special will be hosted by CNN Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash and CNN Anchor Boris Sanchez from Washington DC along with CNN Anchor Victor Blackwell and award-winning host, broadcast journalist, and CNN Contributor Cari Champion from San Diego.

CNN will celebrate the 247th anniversary of the United States’ independence from 7pm ET to 1am ET.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and LL COOL J featuring DJ Z-Trip & The Roots will take the stage ahead of Macy’s breathtaking fireworks display against the New York City backdrop.

The broadcast will include special segments featuring actors Caleb McLaughlin (“Shooting Stars”), George Lopez (“Lopez vs Lopez”), Mayan Lopez (“Lopez vs Lopez”) and Raymond Lee (“Quantum Leap”) as well as non-profit organization Dance to Unite.

Team USA gymnasts currently training for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, including Olympic Silver Medalist Jordan Chiles, 2022 U.S. All-Around Champion Konnor McClain and three-time World medalist Shilese Jones will also make an appearance.

The star-studded event, featuring dazzling fireworks, musical performances and appearances by special guests, will air live Tuesday, July 4 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC and will stream on Peacock.