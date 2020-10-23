Julie Taymor, Julianne Moore, and Alicia Vikander Join THE GLORIAS Panel at Cooper Union
The star-studded cast and crew of the Gloria Steinem bio-pic will take part in a virtual panel next week.
Cooper Union hosts the extraordinary cast and creators of The Glorias, the new biopic about Gloria Steinem, to discuss how women overcome differences to question structures of power and find ways of uniting around meaningful action, along with stories from the making of the movie.
Panelists include the film's Tony-winning director Julie Taymor, stars Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander, Kimberly Guerrero, Lorraine Toussaint, Monica Sanchez, and Lynn Hendee, producer of The Glorias, with a special Guest appearance by Gloria Steinem
The event will be moderated by Lori Stokes, host of Fox5's Good Day New York.
Directed and produced by Julie Taymor, from a screenplay by Taymor and Sarah Ruhl, The Glorias is based upon My Life on the Road by the trailblazing writer, political activist, and feminist organizer Gloria Steinem.
Tune in Thursday, October 29, 7pm. Register for the free program at https://bit.ly/cutheglorias.
