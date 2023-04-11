Julie Murney And More Join LITTLE WOMEN - A NEW MUSICAL At 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Louisa May Alcott's Little Women on April 24, 2023.

The concert presentation will be performed as an intimate introduction with the feeling of an industry-exclusive listening party to the re-imagining of the beloved story. Just added to the extraordinary list of performers are Julia Murney (Broadway's Wicked and Off-Broadway's Wild Party, Drama Desk nomination), Bradley Gibson (Broadway's The Lion King, Bronx Tale, Rocky, Hercules in Disney's Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse), Bruce Landry (Broadway's Anastasia, Les Miserables), and Kyla Stone (Broadway's 1st National Tour, Anastasia).

They will join the previously announced cast: Jenna Lea Rosen (Goodspeed Musicals' Anne of Green Gables, Grease at La Mirada, Beauty and The Beast at Moonlight Amphitheatre), Chris Mann (NBC's The Voice and The Phantom of the Opera), Sara Jean Ford (Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera, The Cats, A Little Night Music, Finian's Rainbow) Sophie Pollono (The Young and the Restless, Disney Channel's Fast Layne) Miyuki Miyagi (Allegiance with George Takei), and Amanda Drewes.

Coming off a sold-out show in Los Angeles, the audience will experience a surprisingly captivating take on the classic story. Little Women follows the adventures of the March sisters' odyssey into adulthood. Featuring a lush, cinematic score and compelling lyrics, this musical version digs deeper into the human condition of each character and explores these beloved young women again with fresh eyes. BroadwayWorld's Gil Kaan said about the show: "An evening full of eleven o'clock numbers sung incredibly by an amazing cast of vocalists."

"Making a period piece like Little Women accessible to an audience for today is not terribly challenging because the characters and themes are timeless," says co-book writer and lyricist John Gabriel Koladziej. "The story is about normal, everyday people and how we learn to grow up. It's about finding the courage to live fully in our true selves."

Co-book writer and lyricist Christina Harding adds, "We want to celebrate this aspect of Louisa May Alcott's story and hope that young people will receive the message that you are needed -- there is room for your true self whoever you are, and for whatever brings you joy."

This production marks the first time Harding and Koladziej have collaborated.

Behind the score is accomplished composer and conductor Dan Redfeld, who recently served as the music director for CTG's revival of The Secret Garden at the Ahmanson Theatre.

Little Women plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 24. There is a $35-$45 cover charge ($40-$51 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.