Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
54 Below
Click Here for More on 54 Below

Julie Murney And More Join LITTLE WOMEN - A NEW MUSICAL At 54 Below

Also joining the cast of the presentation are Bradley Gibson, Bruce Landry, and Kyle Stone.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Julie Murney And More Join LITTLE WOMEN - A NEW MUSICAL At 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Louisa May Alcott's Little Women on April 24, 2023.

The concert presentation will be performed as an intimate introduction with the feeling of an industry-exclusive listening party to the re-imagining of the beloved story. Just added to the extraordinary list of performers are Julia Murney (Broadway's Wicked and Off-Broadway's Wild Party, Drama Desk nomination), Bradley Gibson (Broadway's The Lion King, Bronx Tale, Rocky, Hercules in Disney's Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse), Bruce Landry (Broadway's Anastasia, Les Miserables), and Kyla Stone (Broadway's 1st National Tour, Anastasia).

They will join the previously announced cast: Jenna Lea Rosen (Goodspeed Musicals' Anne of Green Gables, Grease at La Mirada, Beauty and The Beast at Moonlight Amphitheatre), Chris Mann (NBC's The Voice and The Phantom of the Opera), Sara Jean Ford (Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera, The Cats, A Little Night Music, Finian's Rainbow) Sophie Pollono (The Young and the Restless, Disney Channel's Fast Layne) Miyuki Miyagi (Allegiance with George Takei), and Amanda Drewes.

Coming off a sold-out show in Los Angeles, the audience will experience a surprisingly captivating take on the classic story. Little Women follows the adventures of the March sisters' odyssey into adulthood. Featuring a lush, cinematic score and compelling lyrics, this musical version digs deeper into the human condition of each character and explores these beloved young women again with fresh eyes. BroadwayWorld's Gil Kaan said about the show: "An evening full of eleven o'clock numbers sung incredibly by an amazing cast of vocalists."

"Making a period piece like Little Women accessible to an audience for today is not terribly challenging because the characters and themes are timeless," says co-book writer and lyricist John Gabriel Koladziej. "The story is about normal, everyday people and how we learn to grow up. It's about finding the courage to live fully in our true selves."

Co-book writer and lyricist Christina Harding adds, "We want to celebrate this aspect of Louisa May Alcott's story and hope that young people will receive the message that you are needed -- there is room for your true self whoever you are, and for whatever brings you joy."

This production marks the first time Harding and Koladziej have collaborated.

Behind the score is accomplished composer and conductor Dan Redfeld, who recently served as the music director for CTG's revival of The Secret Garden at the Ahmanson Theatre.

Little Women plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 24. There is a $35-$45 cover charge ($40-$51 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.




Related Stories
Liz Callaway to Return to 54 Below With SCREEN GEMS in July Photo
Liz Callaway to Return to 54 Below With SCREEN GEMS in July
54 BELOW will present the return of Emmy winner Liz Callaway in her new solo show Screen Gems on July 6 – 8 & 11 at 7:00pm.
JEFF HARNAR & ALEX RYBECK: OUR 40th ANNIVERSARY SHOW Comes To 54 Below This June Photo
JEFF HARNAR & ALEX RYBECK: OUR 40th ANNIVERSARY SHOW Comes To 54 Below This June
54 BELOW presents JEFF HARNAR & ALEX RYBECK: OUR 40th ANNIVERSARY SHOW on Tuesday June 13th, 2023 at 7pm. Harnar and Rybeck made their cabaret debuts together at Palsson's Supper Club (now The Triad) on June 13th, 1983.
Linda Eder, Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar And More Coming Up At 54 Below Photo
Linda Eder, Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar And More Coming Up At 54 Below
Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.
Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazars 54 Below Concert to Offer Livestream Option Photo
Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar's 54 Below Concert to Offer Livestream Option
54 BELOW will offer a livestream option for Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar’s encore run of All For You on April 12 – 14 at 7:00pm. The show streams live on April 14 at 7:00pm. See how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


Tony Awards Administration Committee Determines Eligibility for 2022-2023 SeasonTony Awards Administration Committee Determines Eligibility for 2022-2023 Season
April 11, 2023

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met to confirm the eligibility status of seven Broadway productions for the 2022-2023 season.
Photos: Get a First Look at New Images of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN'Photos: Get a First Look at New Images of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN'
April 11, 2023

Check out new photos of the cast of Bob Fosse’s DANCIN’ on Broadway!
Photos: Inside Actors' Equity Association's Unite the Road Campaign at SIX, FROZEN & MorePhotos: Inside Actors' Equity Association's Unite the Road Campaign at SIX, FROZEN & More
April 11, 2023

See photos of Actors' Equity members talking with audience members and sharing their experiences as artists on tour as a part of Equity's Unite the Road campaign.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/9/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/9/23
April 11, 2023

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/9/2023.
Photos: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Visits SWEENEY TODD on BroadwayPhotos: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Visits SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
April 11, 2023

Check out photos of Julia Louis-Dreyfus visiting Sweeney Todd!
share