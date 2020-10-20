Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander & Larry David Will Reunite for SEINFELD Democratic Party Fundraiser

The fundraiser, supporting the Texas Democratic Party, will be hosted by Seth Meyers.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Larry David will reunite for a "Seinfeld" themed Democratic Party Fundraiser this Friday night.

The fundraiser, supporting the Texas Democratic Party, will be hosted by Seth Meyers, according to Variety.

"Texas is a battleground state, period," Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander and David said. "We knew that we had to reunite for something special and the movement on the ground for Texas Democrats up and down the ballot is the perfect opportunity to do just that. Texans are getting out to vote in droves and showing the world that Texas has never been a red state, it's been a non-voting state. We couldn't be more thrilled to host a 'fundraiser about something' for a terrific organization like the Texas Democratic Party, who are building the movement necessary to turn Texas blue in 14 days."

Other reunions that have taken place this election year include "The Princess Bride," "Happy Days," "Parks and Recreation," "Hamilton," "The West Wing," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and the film "Wet Hot American Summer."

