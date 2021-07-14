Jujamcyn Reaches Agreement to Provide More Wheelchair Accessibility in its Five Broadway Theaters

More accessibility is coming to Jujamcyn's five Broadway theaters! According to The New York Times, the theatre operator has reached an agreement after a recent lawsuit that alleged its theaters are in violation of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

As part of the settlement, Jujamcyn has agreed to provide more wheelchair access at its five theaters. The Al Hirschfeld, August Wilson, Eugene O'Neill, St. James and Walter Kerr theaters will provide 44 additional wheelchair-accessible seating locations and 54 aisle transfer seating locations.

Approximately 200 barriers to accessibility will also be removed in theater restrooms, concession counters, waiting areas and box offices. Additionally, Jujamcyn will pay a $40,000 civil penalty.

The first upgrades are expected to be completed by the end of September, as Broadway is beginning to reopen its doors again for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Read more on The New York Times.