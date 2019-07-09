Juilliard Appoints Rosalie Contreras Vice President Of Public Affairs

The Juilliard School today announced the appointment of Rosalie Contreras as vice president of public affairs, effective July 8, 2019. Contreras comes to Juilliard after 19 years at the Seattle Symphony, where she held a number of key public affairs positions, most recently as vice president of communications.



During her tenure in Seattle, Contreras led strategic communications through executive and music director transitions; supervised PR and marketing campaigns including a full-scale rebranding; was instrumental in the launch of Seattle Symphony Media, a globally distributed Grammy-winning in-house record label; and provided key guidance on strategic planning and EDIB initiatives.



"We look forward to welcoming Rosalie to Juilliard," Juilliard President Damian Woetzel said. "Her leadership and extensive experience with the Seattle Symphony and her commitment to the arts will be of tremendous value to our school."

"I'm thrilled to join the leadership team at Juilliard," Contreras said. "As someone who cares deeply about arts and education, I look forward to furthering the mission of helping students achieve their fullest potential as artists, leaders, and global citizens."



As a member of Juilliard's senior staff, Contreras will lead Juilliard's marketing, communications, website, editorial, and creative services functions, including all multimedia content and campaign development for the school's 700 annual performances, admissions recruitment, continuing education, the Juilliard Store, and other institution-wide initiatives. She will also act as Juilliard's spokesperson and attend Juilliard board meetings.



Prior to joining the Seattle Symphony in 2000, Contreras worked in the public relations department at the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. Her educational background includes a BA in business administration and music (flute) from Walla Walla University and an MBA from the University of Cincinnati. She is a member of the Public Relations Society of America and recently served on the executive committee of the PRSA Association/Nonprofit Section.



Contreras succeeds Alexandra Day, who stepped down in December 2018 to relocate to Princeton, N.J. Maggie Berndt, who has been acting director of public affairs during the transition, will continue to serve as communications director.





