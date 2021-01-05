Jugando N Play Presents 'Ideas N Play'
This family-friendly event will be performed on Zoom on January 16, 2021 at 1pm eastern time.
Jugando N Play presents Ideas N Play! An afternoon of new work for young audiences, where artists play, juegan, with new ideas in front of an audience. This family-friendly event will be performed on Zoom on January 16, 2021 at 1pm eastern time.
Tickets are $10 per Zoom window and are on sale at www.jugandonplay.eventbrite.com. Ticket purchases support the artists involved in the project.
Artists will have 10-15 minutes each to present their original work live. At the end of the sharing, Jugando N Play will facilitate a Q & A and audience feedback session. To learn more about the event, visit www.jugandonplay.com/shows.
Ideas N Play will feature new work for young audiences by the artists Elise Goldin, Amelia Hefferon, Bonnie Kim, M.J. Kang, and Parisa Shaeri.
Jugando N Play is a multilingual theatre for young audiences company based in New York, NY. We are arts educators and theatre makers who aspire to create multilingual and multicultural theatre experiences for young people that celebrate the diverse cultural and lingual communities of New York City and the United States. Our work ranges from performing original plays to customizing arts integrated multilingual residencies.
