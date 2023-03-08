Judith Hill Comes to Catalina Jazz Club This Weekend

The Catalina Jazz Club has announced that the dynamic and talented Judith Hill will be performing live on stage on Friday March 10 and Saturday March 11, 2023. This is an incredible opportunity to see one of the most exciting artists in the industry up close and personal.

Judith Hill is a Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter who has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Michael Jackson, Prince, Stevie Wonder, and Elton John. She has also toured with John Legend. Her powerful voice and unique style have captivated audiences around the world, and she is known for her electrifying live performances.

Ms. Hill was a top contestant in NBC's Emmy winning series THE VOICE as part of Adam Levine's team. She is featured in the documentary 20 Feet From Stardom telling the story of backup singers to some of music's greatest performers. Judith Hill's performance at the Catalina Jazz Club promises to be a night to remember.