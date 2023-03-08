Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Judith Hill Comes to Catalina Jazz Club This Weekend

Performances are on Friday March 10 and Saturday March 11, 2023.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Judith Hill Comes to Catalina Jazz Club This Weekend

The Catalina Jazz Club has announced that the dynamic and talented Judith Hill will be performing live on stage on Friday March 10 and Saturday March 11, 2023. This is an incredible opportunity to see one of the most exciting artists in the industry up close and personal.

Judith Hill is a Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter who has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Michael Jackson, Prince, Stevie Wonder, and Elton John. She has also toured with John Legend. Her powerful voice and unique style have captivated audiences around the world, and she is known for her electrifying live performances.

Ms. Hill was a top contestant in NBC's Emmy winning series THE VOICE as part of Adam Levine's team. She is featured in the documentary 20 Feet From Stardom telling the story of backup singers to some of music's greatest performers. Judith Hill's performance at the Catalina Jazz Club promises to be a night to remember.




Related Stories
Matt Doyle To Depart LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-Broadway This Summer Photo
Matt Doyle To Depart LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-Broadway This Summer
Little Shop of Horrors' current Seymour, Tony-winner Matt Doyle will depart Skid Row this summer. Doyle, who was originally scheduled to leave the production on April 30, will now exit the production on July 16. 
Video: See WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Company at Works & Process Photo
Video: See WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Company at Works & Process
Watch the company of White Girl in Danger at the Guggenheim's Work & Process event!
VIDEO: First Look At Hale Center Theaters TITANIC Photo
VIDEO: First Look At Hale Center Theater's TITANIC
BroadwayWorld has a first look at Hale Center Theater's production of Titanic! Get a first look at the cast in action.
Video: Get a First Look at LIFE OF PI on Broadway Photo
Video: Get a First Look at LIFE OF PI on Broadway
Get a first look at footage of Life of Pi on Broadway! See who is starring in the production, and how to purchase tickets.

More Hot Stories For You


Meet the Cast of SHUCKED, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of SHUCKED, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
March 8, 2023

Shucked officially begins previews on Broadway tonight, Wednesday, March 8. The show will open at the Nederlander Theatre on Tuesday, April 4. Meet the cast of Shucked here!
Matt Doyle To Depart LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-Broadway This SummerMatt Doyle To Depart LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-Broadway This Summer
March 7, 2023

Little Shop of Horrors' current Seymour, Tony-winner Matt Doyle will depart Skid Row this summer. Doyle, who was originally scheduled to leave the production on April 30, will now exit the production on July 16. 
Video: Watch a Discussion & Performances From WHITE GIRL IN DANGER at Works & ProcessVideo: Watch a Discussion & Performances From WHITE GIRL IN DANGER at Works & Process
March 7, 2023

Watch the company of White Girl in Danger at the Guggenheim's Work & Process event!
Video: Set Construction Begins for HERE LIES LOVE on BroadwayVideo: Set Construction Begins for HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway
March 7, 2023

Get a sneak peek at the set being built for Here Lies Love on Broadway!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/5/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/5/23
March 7, 2023

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 3/5/2023.
share