Joshua Turchin's THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW to Spotlight Student Performers Whose Shows Were Cancelled

Broadway's kid actors are still connecting (virtually of course) and its The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin that showcases it quite well. The increasingly popular Broadway kids variety show/cabaret series and its 13-year-old host today announced virtual editions of the show, and in addition to featuring interviews and musical performances by guests from Broadway, TV and Film, it will now debut a segment spotlighting various student performers from across the United States whose school shows were cancelled or postponed due to the virus outbreak. The segment will provide students with an alternative platform to showcase their talents - and for a much wider audience. The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin is available across all social media platforms with full videos on YouTube, Facebook Watch and www.theearlynightshow.com released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3pm EST.

"Since so many school performances were cancelled because of the virus situation, I wanted to give everyone a chance to be a part of The Early Night Show to show the world their talents," says Turchin. "I am excited to provide an opportunity for others to go 'On with the Show' in a new segment dedicated to everyone whose shows were cancelled or postponed, and I get to accompany them in their performances!"

Students around the country are encouraged to email a video (up to 60 seconds long) of themselves singing a song from their cancelled or postponed show to earlynightshowcasting@gmail.com. Those submitting entries are asked to include their name, social media handle, and email address. Turchin's show will then select singers and actors from around the U.S. to feature in various episodes of The Early Night Show, along with other Broadway, TV and Film personalities.



Inspired by Laura Benanti and Jennifer Garner's work to highlight videos of so many talented young performers across the country, Turchin is excited to launch the show's new segment. "In 2020 we no longer have to be based solely in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta or other major metro areas to have our voices heard and our talent seen. I want to give kids in any city the opportunity to share his/her/their voice and talent with the world," adds Turchin.



Upcoming Guests include Hayley Feinstein (Broadway - Fiddler on the Roof), Tori Feinstein (Broadway-Matilda, How the Grinch Stole Christmas the Musical), Addison Valentino (Anastasia Broadway National Tour), Daniel Dunlow (The Perfect Fit, Director of Programming at The Green Room 42), Noah Baird (Matilda- Broadway, A Christmas Story Live on Fox, Ducktales and more), Leah Rose (singer/songwriter), Carly Post (Broadway National Tour of Fiddler on the Roof), Makayla Connolly (Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Gabriel Amoroso (Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Eleanor Koski (God Friended Me on CBS, and Broadway's Les Miserables), and many others.

Other recent guests include Luke Islam (Golden Buzzer winner on America's Got Talent, Disney+'s The Mighty Ducks), Carly Gendell (Broadway's School of Rock), Ava Ulloa (Broadway's Matilda), Fabi Aguirre (Broadway's On Your Feet, Les Miserables), Grace DeAmicis (Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Sami Bray (Broadway's 1984, How the Grinch Stole Christmas Broadway National Tour, School of Rock Broadway National Tour), Lily Brooks O'Briant (Netflix's The Big Show Show, Broadway National Tour of Matilda), Alyssa Marvin (Trevor, the international tour of Annie, and the Broadway National Tour of School of Rock), Carly Gold (Broadway's The Ferryman, Broadway National Tour of Fun Home), Madison Lagares (Broadway's On Your Feet and School of Rock), Jake Miller (Broadway National Tour of Love Never Dies, Radio City New York Spectacular), Audrey Bennett (Broadway's Amelie and Frozen) and many more.



Joshua Turchin recently finished a successful run of The Perfect Fit at the Rave Theater Festival, his first original full-length musical which he wrote the book, music and lyrics for, and which won awards for best book of a musical and best ensemble, as well as critical acclaim. Joshua was then cast immediately after in Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, where he was the youngest cast member in the show's 38-year history. A week after Forbidden Broadway closed, Joshua began rehearsals for the new musical, Trevor the Musical, which was set to open Off-Broadway at the end of April. Rehearsals for Trevor came to a sudden halt when Broadway shut down mid-March.

Joshua thought to bring back The Early Night Show in a virtual setting to help raise funds and awareness to The Actors Fund, which supports those in the entertainment industry who were suddenly unemployed. Joshua previously performed as Young Ebenezer in The Actors Fund benefit concert of Mr. Magoo's A Christmas Carol alongside Gavin Lee, Sierra Boggess and more. He has worked as a professional accompanist in and around NYC since he was 10, including music directing at 54 Below, The Green Room 42 and more. Joshua has performed around the U.S. in two Broadway National Tours, and has numerous developmental works, concerts and national voice-overs on his resume. His musical theater experience along with his naturally charismatic personality and extensive work as a professional musician and host led him to write the cabaret series. His YouTube channel can be found at https://www.youtube.com/c/JoshuaTurchin1 and his Instagram handle is @joshuaturchin.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You