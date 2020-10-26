Jonathan Groff-Led MINDHUNTER Won't Return for Season Three...For Now

The acclaimed series launched in October 2017 and was renewed for a second season a month after its debut.

The hit Netflix drama series Mindhunter, starring Tony-nominee Jonathan Groff, won't return for another season as of right now, according to executive producer, David Fincher.

"When I got done [with season two], I was pretty exhausted, and I said, 'I don't know if I have it in me right now to break season three," he said in a recent interview.

A representative for Netflix, the show's home, joked, "Maybe in five years."

Joe Penhall created the series, which was executive produced by Fincher alongside Charlize Theron, Joshua Donen and Cean Chaffin.

Jonathan Groff most recently appeared on Broadway in Hamilton, receiving a Tony nomination for his role as King George III. His other Broadway credits include Spring Awakening and In My Life. He also lent his voice to 'Kristoff' in the hit animated Disney feature Frozen. He was most recently seen onstage in the critically acclaimed off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors.

