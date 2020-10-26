Jonathan Groff-Led MINDHUNTER Won't Return for Season Three...For Now
The acclaimed series launched in October 2017 and was renewed for a second season a month after its debut.
The hit Netflix drama series Mindhunter, starring Tony-nominee Jonathan Groff, won't return for another season as of right now, according to executive producer, David Fincher.
"When I got done [with season two], I was pretty exhausted, and I said, 'I don't know if I have it in me right now to break season three," he said in a recent interview.
A representative for Netflix, the show's home, joked, "Maybe in five years."
The series, which also stars Holt McCallany, launched in October 2017 and was renewed for a second season a month after its debut.
Joe Penhall created the series, which was executive produced by Fincher alongside Charlize Theron, Joshua Donen and Cean Chaffin.
Jonathan Groff most recently appeared on Broadway in Hamilton, receiving a Tony nomination for his role as King George III. His other Broadway credits include Spring Awakening and In My Life. He also lent his voice to 'Kristoff' in the hit animated Disney feature Frozen. He was most recently seen onstage in the critically acclaimed off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Everything We Know So Far About the 2020 Tony Awards
The lights of Broadway will remain dark for the rest of 2020, but the year will not pass without a celebration of all that happened before the shutdow...
Set Designer Ming Cho Lee Dies at Age 90
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that set designer Ming Cho Lee has died at age 90....
DEAR EVAN HANSEN, & JULIET, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and More Take Home 2020 Olivier Awards - Full List!
Tonight, the Olivier Awards will be announced in a special online broadcast. We'll be updating the list of nominees LIVE throughout the evening....
WATCH: BROADWAY SINGS FOR BIDEN Livestream Concert with Tamika Lawrence, Jessica Vosk, Kate Rockwell, and More - Live Now!
As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Broadway Sings for Biden, the concert-documentary center around voting activism, premieres tonight on our site ...
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 10!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 10 in the college category....
VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of the BROADWAY SINGS FOR BIDEN Livestream Concert - Premiering Tomorrow!
As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Broadway Sings for Biden, the concert-documentary centered around voting activism, premieres tomorrow, October ...