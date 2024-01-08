Join Barry M. Putt Jr. for 'Stories Told Through Sound: A Workshop' at the Drama Book Shop

Step into the world of audio drama with dramatist, screenwriter, and author Barry M. Putt Jr., and his latest work, "Stories Told Through Sound." Stories Told Through Sound: A Workshop with Barry M. Putt, Jr. Tuesday, March 12 · 7:30 - 8:30pm EDT

The Drama Book Shop is located at 266 West 39th Street New York City

The Drama Book Shop presents, in association with Jay Michaels Global Communications, "Stories Told Through Sound: A Workshop" with Barry M. Putt, Jr.

The world of Audio Drama is explored through an enlightening conversation with the renowned author, Barry M. Putt Jr., the creative force behind "Stories Told Through Sound."

With thousands of outlets worldwide and growing, audio drama is the new frontier in storytelling. It is a robust form in its own right and can provide stage, screen, fiction, and non-fiction writers with a new audience for their work. This interactive workshop, based upon Barry M. Putt, Jr.'s new book "Stories Told through Sound" lays out the essentials of the craft in an engaging manner offering dozens of tactics and strategies including the top reasons audiences don't connect with a character and how to avoid them, ways to create exciting plot twists, and how to draft a dynamic marketing plan that will keep a script in the forefront of an industry professional's mind. Participants will begin developing an audio-drama script during the session.

Barry M. Putt Jr. is a dramatist, screenwriter, and author with a prolific career. He has penned over fifty audio dramas for esteemed companies like Colonial Radio Theatre on the Air, Radio Theater Project, and Voices in the Wind Audio Theatre. His credits include notable productions like "The Holly Tree Inn" (Brilliance Audio) and "Richard Wade, U.S. Marshal" (Dramafy). Barry has shared his expertise on writing across the nation's airwaves and has moderated panel discussions on audio drama at the prestigious national Dramatists Guild conference. Holding a degree in dramatic writing from NYU, he also leads a script development group at the same institution. Join us on this journey into the captivating world of audio drama, guided by an industry expert who has charted his own successful course in this dynamic field.

