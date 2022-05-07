Johnny Cash Musical Directed by Des McAnuff Will Come to Broadway

According to Page Six, Tommy Mottola is set to take the life of Johnny Cash to the Broadway stage. Mottola is the co-owner of Casablanca Records with Universal Music Group. He was the head of Sony Music Entertainment for nearly 15 years. Mottola has represented many recognizable faces including Mariah Carey, Gloria Estefan, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

The project is currently entitled "Johnny and June," after Cash and his wife, June Carter Cash. Tony Award-winning direct Des McAnuff has been announced as the show's director. McAnuff is a two-time Tony Award-winning director and former Artistic Director of the Stratford Festival. On Broadway, he has helmed Jesus Christ Superstar, Guys and Dolls, Aaron Sorkin's The Farnsworth Invention, Jersey Boys (Tony and Olivier Awards for Best Musical), Billy Crystal's 700 Sundays (Tony Award for Best Special Theatrical Event), The Who's Tommy (Tony and Olivier Awards for Best Director), Big River (Tony Awards for Best Director, Best Musical). Most recently, he has directed Ain't Too Proud, and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. McAnuff and Mottola have collaborated frequently in the past.

Rumors about the show have been circulating for years, with Mottola sharing with Variety back in 2018 about the Broadway musical business. He stated, "This is so much harder than the music business. There are so many moving parts, so many things to think about. Just moving one little thing affects everything. I really felt this would be a lot of fun. It would be an opportunity to explore a combination of the spoken word, dance, lighting, sound and other ingredients it takes to pull something like this off."

Unfortunately for fans of "Ring of Fire," "I Walk the Line," "Folsom Prison Blues," no casting has been announced for this musical as of yet. However, Des McAnuff and Robert Cary are co-writing the work together. It is currently at Dodgers Theatricals, where is is being workshopped.

Johnny Cash was an American singer, songwriter, musician, actor, and author. He is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold more than 90 million records worldwide. His genre-spanning songs and sound embraced country, rock and roll, rockabilly, blues, folk, and gospel. This crossover appeal won Cash the rare honor of being inducted into the Country Music, Rock and Roll, and Gospel Music Halls of Fame.

Read the Page Six article here.

Pictured: Des McAnuff