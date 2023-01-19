Johnnie Cruise Mercer To Present TO THOSE WHO HAVE SEED IN THE GROUND For 92NY Harkness Dance Center Mainstage Series

The 92nd Street Y Harkness Dance Center's 2022/23 Mainstage Series continues with choreographer, educator, and producer Johnnie Cruise Mercer's 'to those who have seed in the ground', bringing together two generations of artists with the intention of calling upon (and embodying) collective inner will.



Inspired by William McDowell's 2016 album, Sounds of Revival, Mercer comments "'to those who have seed in the ground' is structured as a movement sermon on the parable of the mustard seed. Rooted in the practices, and choreographies of my Black, African, American bloodline, and led by an ensemble of movement artists (both professional and in-process), tonight will happen as a series of meta-physical bouts (works) all rooted and calling onto the spiritual pasts of our ancestors." He further notes, "my work, my art, is my contribution to my community. It is my way of guiding my people towards understanding and surrendering to history, to our shared epic memory. I am interested in where we are, and through feeling, together, finding out where we will be going next."



The work includes a collaborative sound score composed by music artists dj Om-Amari (DJ Artist), Young Denzel (Composer), Monstah Black (lyrics), Jay Deamour (vocal artist), performances by TheTRPNYC: Movement Ensemble, and features appearance by youth artists from The Appomattox Regional Governor's School, and Brooklyn Prospect High School.



'to those who have seed in the ground' marks Johnnie Cruise Mercer's third year producing, choreographing, and directing TheREDprojectNYC's Revival, an annual event curated around communal breath, ephebism, and generational revitalization.



This year's Revival was made possible through spatial support from the Harkness Foundation's 2022 Harkness Promise Award, while in residence at The Appomattox Regional Governor's School during TRPNYC's 5th Annual RVA Homecoming, and while in partnership/residence with Movement Research's Dance Maker's Program.



