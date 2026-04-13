John Mellencamp to Release Book Featuring Lyrics From Five Decade Career

John Mellencamp is set to release a new lyric book via Rizzoli New York. Due on September 29, John Mellencamp: The Songbook: 50 Years of Song and Poetry is a collection of his lyrics from across his career.

With a foreword by Stephen King, the book pairs lyrics from Mellencamp anthems with previously unpublished personal photographs, handwritten drafts, notes and more. Pre-order the book HERE.

Mellencamp and Rizzoli will donate a portion of the book pre-sales sold through the Rizzoli Bookstore to Farm Aid in April. Pre-sale purchasers during the month of April will be automatically entered into a raffle to win a signed copy of the book.

In addition to his solo music, Mellencamp's musical theater work includes Ghost Brothers of Dakland County and the forthcoming Small Town, the World Premiere John Mellencamp Musical.

Mellencamp is gearing up to embark on his much-anticipated summer tour. The Dancing Words Tour—The Greatest Hits will take place across 19 U.S. cities beginning July 10. Produced by Live Nation, the tour marks the first time Mellencamp will be performing all his most beloved songs in a single night, some of which haven’t been played live in many years.

The tour includes major markets and iconic venues across the country, including the Hollywood Bowl, Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Indianapolis’ Ruoff Music Center and more. See additional info HERE.

Mellencamp is a respected singer-songwriter, with his career in music spanning five decades. He is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is a recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, ASCAP Foundation’s Champion Award, Woody Guthrie Award, Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award and, more recently, the Founders Award, the top honor assigned by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. Mellencamp was recently awarded the 2026 iHeartRadio Icon Award, also taking the stage to perform at the ceremony.

DANCING WORDS TOUR — THE GREATEST HITS

July 10—Grand Rapids, MI—Acrisure Amphitheater

July 11—Tinley Park, IL—Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 13—Kansas City, MO—Morton Amphitheater

July 14—Shakopee, MN—Mystic Lake Amphitheater

July 16—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 18—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center

July 19—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center

July 21—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center

July 24—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center

July 25—Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center

July 26—Wantagh, NY—Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

July 29—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live

July 30—Charlotte, NC—Truliant Amphitheater

August 1—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 3—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 6—Houston, TX—The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 9—Phoenix, AZ—Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

August 10—Hollywood, CA—Hollywood Bowl

August 12—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre

Photo credit: Myrna Suarez