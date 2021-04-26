John Lloyd Young, Telly Leung & More Streaming This Week on BroadwayWorld Events - April 19 - April 25

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!

From the Seth Concert Series, The Space, and more, you can always find an entertaining stream that is one click away on BroadwayWorld Events!

See what's coming up for the week of April 26.

May 1 at 9pm ET - John Lloyd Young: By Request

John Lloyd Young's next live pay-per-view concert is all about YOU. Join John Lloyd Young and music director, Tommy Faragher, LIVE from The Space in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 1st for a concert of songs chosen entirely by fans and ticket holders. Hear your favorites from John Lloyd Young's popular repertoire of classic R&B, rock, doo-wop, Broadway, and yes, JERSEY BOYS. The sky's the limit. And every song will have been chosen by YOU.

Afterward, be a fly on the wall for a very special bonus post-show where JLY and Tommy will workshop requests for BRAND-NEW songs you've been wishing to hear him sing. Who knows? Maybe your suggestions will become regular songs in his future concerts. Let's find out together!

May 2 at 12pm ET - Masterclass with Telly Leung

Telly Leung is a performer, producer, director, and theater educator who appeared on Broadway as Aladdin in Disney's Aladdin, In Transit, Allegiance, Godspell, Rent, Pacific Overtures and Flower Drum Song. He is an adjunct professor of Vocal performance at NYU's New Studio on Broadway and has held master classes at Carnegie Mellon University, University of Michigan, Point Park College, and Nazareth College. This class will focus on "NEXT STEPS." An actor's exploration is never finished, and songs and monologues should deepen and develop as the artist grows and evolves personally and professionally. "NEXT STEPS" is an opportunity for performers of all levels to be inspired by each other's work and take the "next step" in the life-long process of growing as an artist no matter where they are in their journey. Come prepared with a monologue (2 minutes max) or song (32 bar cut or 3 minute full song sung to track) to work on in class. Participants will also be asked to engage in the constructive conversation and evaluation of each other's work.

Q&A time (last 30 minutes) can also be used to chat about the business, career coaching and discuss college/training.

May 2 at 3pm ET and 8pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Andrea McArdle!

Full list of previously announced events:

May

5/6 - 54 Below Presents: Jeremy Jordan: Carry On (TICKETS)

5/8 - 54 Below Presents: Marilyn Maye: Broadway, The Maye Way (TICKETS)

5/9 - The Seth Concert Series with Christine Pedi (TICKETS)

5/16 - The Seth Concert Series with Laura and Linda Benanti (TICKETS)

5/16 - Masterclass with Jenn Colella (TICKETS)

5/23 - Masterclass with Kate Rockwell (TICKETS)

5/23 - The Seth Concert Series with Leslie Uggams (TICKETS)