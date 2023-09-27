Christian Borle Will Direct John Cariani, Heather Ayers & More in Howard Ashman Tribute Concert at 92NY

The show celebrates the brilliant songbook of the lyricist behind such iconic songs as “Beauty and the Beast,” “Under the Sea,” “Friend Like Me” and more.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

Christian Borle Will Direct John Cariani, Heather Ayers & More in Howard Ashman Tribute Concert at 92NY

The 92nd Street Y, New York is presenting the Lyrics and Lyricists 2023/24 season opener Tale as Old as Time: The Songs of Howard Ashman. The show celebrates the brilliant songbook of the lyricist behind such iconic songs as “Beauty and the Beast,” “Under the Sea,” “Friend Like Me” and the wider, deeper musical legacy that includes Little Shop of Horrors – the cult favorite that catapulted his career – the lost-and-found gem Smile, and more. Tale as Old as Time’s creative team includes artistic director and co-writer Matt Kunkel, who directed and conceived God Bless You, Mr. Ashman for The Governor’s School for the Arts, and director Christian Borle, the two-time Tony Award winning actor who won a Drama League award for his role in the 2021 revival of Little Shop of Horrors. Bringing Ashman’s songs to life are vocalists Heather Ayers (Broadway – Groundhog Day); John Cariani (Broadway – Caroline, or Change and Something Rotten!); Nadina Hassan (national tour – Mean Girls); Manu Narayan (Broadway – Company); and Khadija Sankoh (Off-Broadway – Little Shop of Horrors).

Kunkel, who also serves as one of L&L’s producers, realized the series had not yet devoted a program to Howard Ashman and thought he was a natural subject, noting, “what makes Howard Ashman particularly fascinating is his remarkable ability to fuse the popular musical sensibilities of his era, including R&B, folk, and rock 'n roll, with his profound appreciation for the classic American Songbook. This unique synthesis infuses his songs with an unparalleled immediacy that continues to captivate audiences. The average person on the street knows an Ashman lyric. We grew up with the Disney films or experienced them with our children. And that generational crossover is an Ashman sweet spot."

Borle comments, “many of Ashman’s central characters are outsiders, but because of his lyrics we feel the full breadth of their joy, heartache, liberation, and happiness. Our empathy and compassion for them, regardless if it’s our first time or our 20th time hearing the song, is ignited and reignited each time.  It’s one of the things that makes Ashman such a remarkable lyricist.”

Kunkel and Borle received a trove of archival material from the Ashman family and promise the show will include cut songs, including one from an unproduced musical about Babe Ruth and one from Sesame Street.

Stephanie Alvarado Prugh, Producer
Matt Kunkel, Producer
Nate Patten, Music Direction 
Beth Crandall, Choreography 
Greg Jarrett, Orchestrations 
Zinzer Jay, Co-writer 

Musicians

Eric Poland, Percussion 
Alex Eckhardt, Bass 
Sarah Hewitt-Roth, Cello 
Julie Pacheco, Woodwinds 
Matt Brown, Guitar
 


About The 92nd Street Y, New York:

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. Now celebrating its 150th  anniversary, 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY’s programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit  Click Here.  





