Christian Borle Will Direct John Cariani, Heather Ayers & More in Howard Ashman Tribute Concert at 92NY

The 92nd Street Y, New York is presenting the Lyrics and Lyricists 2023/24 season opener Tale as Old as Time: The Songs of Howard Ashman. The show celebrates the brilliant songbook of the lyricist behind such iconic songs as “Beauty and the Beast,” “Under the Sea,” “Friend Like Me” and the wider, deeper musical legacy that includes Little Shop of Horrors – the cult favorite that catapulted his career – the lost-and-found gem Smile, and more. Tale as Old as Time’s creative team includes artistic director and co-writer Matt Kunkel, who directed and conceived God Bless You, Mr. Ashman for The Governor’s School for the Arts, and director Christian Borle, the two-time Tony Award winning actor who won a Drama League award for his role in the 2021 revival of Little Shop of Horrors. Bringing Ashman’s songs to life are vocalists Heather Ayers (Broadway – Groundhog Day); John Cariani (Broadway – Caroline, or Change and Something Rotten!); Nadina Hassan (national tour – Mean Girls); Manu Narayan (Broadway – Company); and Khadija Sankoh (Off-Broadway – Little Shop of Horrors).

Kunkel, who also serves as one of L&L’s producers, realized the series had not yet devoted a program to Howard Ashman and thought he was a natural subject, noting, “what makes Howard Ashman particularly fascinating is his remarkable ability to fuse the popular musical sensibilities of his era, including R&B, folk, and rock 'n roll, with his profound appreciation for the classic American Songbook. This unique synthesis infuses his songs with an unparalleled immediacy that continues to captivate audiences. The average person on the street knows an Ashman lyric. We grew up with the Disney films or experienced them with our children. And that generational crossover is an Ashman sweet spot."

Borle comments, “many of Ashman’s central characters are outsiders, but because of his lyrics we feel the full breadth of their joy, heartache, liberation, and happiness. Our empathy and compassion for them, regardless if it’s our first time or our 20th time hearing the song, is ignited and reignited each time. It’s one of the things that makes Ashman such a remarkable lyricist.”

Kunkel and Borle received a trove of archival material from the Ashman family and promise the show will include cut songs, including one from an unproduced musical about Babe Ruth and one from Sesame Street.

Stephanie Alvarado Prugh, Producer

Matt Kunkel, Producer

Nate Patten, Music Direction

Beth Crandall, Choreography

Greg Jarrett, Orchestrations

Zinzer Jay, Co-writer

Musicians

Eric Poland, Percussion

Alex Eckhardt, Bass

Sarah Hewitt-Roth, Cello

Julie Pacheco, Woodwinds

Matt Brown, Guitar





