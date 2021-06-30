John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask Bring THE ORIGIN OF LOVE Tour to New York City in December

John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask have announced new dates for The Origin of Love Tour, celebrating 20 years of the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch. The pair will bring the performance to New York City, at Town Hall on December 29, 30 and 31 (New Year's Eve).

The performance will feature special guest Amber Martin and a slew of surprises from over two decades of Hedwig history - new highs, new lows, new loves, and new setlists bring beloved audiences and "Hed-heads" back to The Origin of Love Tour for a celebration of one of alt-culture's most beloved and enduring creations.

Tickets to the new dates go on sale July 13, with a pre-sale for Town Hall members on July 6. Purchase tickets here.

VIP level tickets featuring a post-show meet and greet with Mitchell and Trask will be sold from premiere seating whose proceeds will benefit a number of extraordinary organizations working across the LGBTQIA community, including: Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI), Queer Detainee Empowerment Project (QDEP) and The Chosen Family Law Center.

Learn more at http://thetownhall.org/event/return-to-origin-of-love-tour-12-31-21.