John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask Respond to HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Casting Controversy, Saying Anyone Should Be Allowed to Play the Role

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Sydney season of Hedwig and the Angry Inch has been postponed following controversy surrounding the casting of Hugh Sheridan in the lead role.

This came after transgender activists opposed Sheridan's casting, stating that a transgender person should have been cast instead.

Now, the show's creators, John Cameron Mitchell and writer Stephen Trask, have responded to the controversy, stating that Hedwig is not a trans character, and the role does not need to be played by a trans person, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

"The character does go on a gender journey, but it is sparked by a coerced, non-consensual surgery," Mitchell and Trask said in their joint statement. "A young fem gay boy is bullied into a gender assignment by his boyfriend and his government in order to preserve the sacred binarchy."

The pair went on to say that, while they are pleased that transgender people were able to find resonance in the character, it is more about drag and performance for the character of Hedwig.

"Drag is a mask available to all and that's why anyone should be able to play Hedwig," the statement said.

The new performance dates for Hedwig and the Angry Inch will be announced at a later date. All ticket holders who purchased tickets via Sydney Festival will be refunded in full and automatically within the next five working days.

