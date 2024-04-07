Joe Iconis and Lauren Marcus Welcome Their First Child

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to a post on their social media accounts, Be More Chill composer Joe Iconis and writer and actress Lauren Marcus welcomed their first child, Roxie Marcus Iconis, on April 3rd.

Iconis and Marcus's post included photos of their new family in the hospital and at home, as well as a photo of Ann Reinking as the baby's namesake, Roxie Hart.

"Roxie has been in development for nine months, during which time she attempted to kill her mother every day via Threat of Nausea/Creative Control, but ultimately failed. Previews/labor were fraught, and opening night was preceded by several last-minute technical difficulties and a team of unplanned Show Doctors (details available upon request). Opening itself, however, was an unparalleled triumph. Mother is healthy and child is currently enjoying the beginning of what promises to be a long, successful run.," states Iconis in the post's caption.

The pair is finding new parenthood a festive occasion: "Lauren and Joe are doing well and spent their first night at home preparing their kid for showbiz baby life by dressing up in cocktail attire. Roxie’s little black dress had the unintentional effect of making her look like an old Italian Grandmother at a mafia funeral. It was definitely a choice but all involved think she pulled it off (“Outrageous costumes!”-Roxie’s stuffed Zebra)."



"Here’s to chosen families, blood families, ferociously strong women, opinionated creatures, ravenous sweetie pies, a life in the arts and, as always, survival," the message concluded.

Check out the full post below!

Lauren Marcus

Broadway: Be More Chill (Original Cast, Lyceum Theatre). Select credits: Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter (The Atlantic), Fiddler On The Roof (Lyric Opera of Chicago), Little Shop of Horrors (Pittsburgh Public), The Humans (St. Louis Rep), Company (Barrington Stage). Film: tick, tick…BOOM! As a writer, Lauren was a 2021 Jonathan Larson Grant Finalist and was chosen by New York Stage and Film to develop her original television pilot with their Filmmakers Workshop. She released her first full-length retro-pop album this winter.

Joe Iconis

Joe Iconis is a musical theater writer and performer. He has been nominated for a Tony®Award, four Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, two Outer Critics’ Circle Awards, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, and a Richard Rodgers Award. Joe’s musical Be More Chill (with Joe Tracz) played Broadway and London after a premiere at Two River Theater. Its cast albums have been streamed over 500 million times. Joe is also the author of the upcoming The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, Love in Hate Nation, Broadway Bounty Hunter (with Lance Rubin and Jason SweetTooth Williams) and many more. His music appeared on Season 2 of NBC’s “Smash,” with his song “Broadway, Here I Come!” hailed by The New York Times as a new entry in The Great American Songbook.