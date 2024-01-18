Jodie Comer: 'I Would Love to Do a Musical'

"I really want to get into something where I have to train, whether that's dancing or singing or something I've got to immerse myself in."

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Actor Jodie Comer has said that she would love the challenge of doing a musical.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Womans Hour, the actor said "I really want to get into something where I have to train, whether that's dancing or singing or something I've got to immerse myself in."

When asked by presenter Emma Barnett why she wanted things to be difficult, Comer replied "I don't know, I like giving myself a hard time I guess"

"I think it's honestly wanting to find the challenge, I feel like if you are revisiting something it can feel a little stale, you know, I feel a bit stagnant, whereas if there's an element of fear, I know I'm stepping out of my comfort zone and I think that's where growth is."

Speaking about her role as Tessa in Prima Facie, she said the part took a while to "shake off" as she was "living through it every day".

She said the theatre experience could be invigorating but was also hard to switch off.

Comer said "I feel incredibly privileged that this play had the effect that it did...I felt very honoured that people wrote to me and shared those experiences."

"To just experience and see first hand how the play had helped people was remarkable. As soon as we did the first show...[we knew] the play was more than the sum of its parts, this is in service of something much bigger."

Photo Credit: Helen Murray



