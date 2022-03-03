Joanna Gleason Will Narrate ANYONE CAN WHISTLE Concert at Carnegie Hall

BroadwayWorld has learned that Joanna Gleason will join the cast of the concert production of MasterVoices' performance of Anyone Can Whistle, led by Ted Sperling at Carnegie Hall, taking place on Thursday, March 10.

Gleason will serve as the narrator, and joins the previously announced cast led by Vanessa Williams, with Elizabeth Stanley, Santino Fontana, Douglas Sills, Eddie Cooper, and Michael Mulheren.

With the passing of Sondheim in November, MasterVoices will honor his legacy with a production of this rarely performed show about the importance of the individual in a conformist society. Starring Vanessa Williams as a corrupt mayoress who fakes a miracle for her town, hit songs include "There Won't Be Trumpets," "Anyone Can Whistle," "Everybody Says Don't" and "With So Little to be Sure Of"... which was one of Sondheim's own favorites.

Tickets, starting at $30, may be purchased online at carnegiehall.org, by calling CarnegieCharge at 212.247.7800 or in person at Carnegie Hall's box office at 57th and Seventh Avenue. Ticket holders need to comply with the venue's health and safety requirements, which can be found here.

Learn more at https://www.carnegiehall.org/calendar/2022/03/10/mastervoices-0700pm.