JoAnn M. Hunter Will Direct Broadway-Bound JO - THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL; New Single Released!

JoAnn M. Hunter will serve as director for the Broadway-bound Jo – The Little Women Musical.

Plus, “When Nighttime Falls,” the third single from the musical, is now available on all streaming platforms. Composed by Dan Redfeld with lyrics by Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej, the track features members of the Hollywood Studio Symphony and vocals by Jenna Lea Rosen (Jo) and Chris Mann (Professor Bhaer).

“When Nighttime Falls’ is my attempt to honor great ballads of Kern, Porter, Rodgers, and particularly Gershwin and Loesser,” says composer Dan Redfeld. “I feel that musically and lyrically the song instantly conveys to the audience that both characters are connected and on the same wavelength with one another. They are equals. And in a certain way Jo has found her ‘home’ with Professor Bhaer, something which Marmee (Jo’s mother) tries to convey in the song “Little Women” in the first act.”

Casting and Workshop Dates for Jo – The Little Women Musical will be announced shortly.

About JoAnn M. Hunter

Hunter’s work has had many homes across Broadway, the West End, Australia, and Asia. Her previous work includes UNMASKED: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber (Paper Mill Playhouse), as well as the world premieres of August Rush, Beatsville, A Sign of the Times, and the musical version of the Jerry Lewis classic The Nutty Professor. Most recently Hunter’s directorial work was seen on the West End in November 2023 with a staged concert of the new rock musical SuperYou.

“The creative team has written a piece about an iconic character in literature with a lovely freshness to it,” says Hunter. “Jo speaks to me because of the will and commitment of this family, even when it means, maybe not giving up on yourself and the selflessness of love. Whatever that love is for you."

Hunter began her career as a performer. She graced the stage in over a dozen shows on Broadway including Thoroughly Modern Millie, Kiss Me Kate and Chicago. In addition to directing and performing, Hunter is a sought-after choreographer. Recently her work was featured in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella. Additionally, she choreographed Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (London Palladium), Disaster (Broadway), On A Clear Day (Broadway), and School of Rock (Broadway/West End/International).

Apart from her talent, Hunter is the perfect director for a production about female empowerment and honoring one’s family and roots. As Hunter fondly says, she’s made in America, but was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and an American father of Irish/Scottish decent. But no matter where she’s lived or traveled, Hunter’s home is the theater.

“We are ecstatic to have JoAnn M. Hunter come aboard to helm Jo. Her impressive body of work is undeniable, and her natural instinct for storytelling has excited us as a team from our first meeting. JoAnn’s warmth and vivacity will bring Jo bounding off the page in beautiful and unexpected ways. Her creativity and trailblazing spirit are reminiscent of Jo, and we look forward to our forthcoming workshops and productions.”

About Jo - The Little Women Musical

Veteran Broadway producers Willette and Manny Klausner (WMK Productions) were previously announced as the show’s co-producers. WMK Productions has had blockbuster successes on Broadway and the West End, including Hadestown and MJ the Musical. Ken Davenport serves as Producing Consultant.

Jo – The Little Women Musical has already had an exciting journey. The show performed sold-out concert engagements in 2023 at Los Angeles's Knitting Factory and New York's 54 Below. The singles “Fly Away” and “Little Women” have received critical praise from the media and much love from fans on social media.