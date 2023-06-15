Jo Koy Joins Broadway Producing Team Of HERE LIES LOVE

Stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy (Easter Sunday and The Monkey King) has joined the Broadway producing team of Here Lies Love, ahead of the new musical's Broadway beginning performance on Saturday, June 17.

Jo Koy said, “Here Lies Love is a celebration of Filipino culture and I'm so honored to be a part of this groundbreaking musical. For the first time, Broadway will get to see what we have always known, that Filipinos are some of the most talented entertainers.”

“On behalf of all of our producers," said Diana DiMenna, "we welcome Jo Koy and his internationally renowned Pinoy Pride to our fully binational team.”

From the minds of Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award winner Fatboy Slim (music), Here Lies Love tells the story of Imelda Marcos' rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution.

The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,” Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, and Angelo Soriano. Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga, a global Filipina legend, will also join the cast for a special guest engagement this summer, performing for five weeks from Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, August 13.

Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson and additional music by Tom Gandey and J Pardo, Here Lies Love will transform the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) into a dance club where the audience is immersed in the story. The musical begins performances Saturday, June 17 ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, July 20.

Here Lies Love transforms the Broadway Theatre's floor space into a dance club environment, where some audience members will stand and move with the actors, and others will enjoy from traditional theater seating. Multiple ticketing options will provide audience members with unique and immersive points of view. For more information, visit https://herelieslovebroadway.com/#ticketingoptions.

From its world premiere at The Public Theater in 2013, Here Lies Love has enjoyed popular and critical acclaim. The show returned to The Public in 2014-2015, debuted at London's Royal National Theatre in 2014, and most recently opened at Seattle Repertory Theatre in 2017.

The creative team for Here Lies Love on Broadway includes three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (scenic design), Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (costume design), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), and three-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), with casting by Tara Rubin CSA, Xavier Rubiano CSA, Gail Quintos and general management by Foresight Theatrical. Additional creative team members include ATW Jonathan Larson Grant recipient J. Oconer Navarro (music director), Billy Bustamante (assistant director), Renée Albulario (assistant choreographer), Bobby Garcia (casting consultant/Philippines), Gregory T. Livoti (production stage manager), and Ryan Gohsman and Sheryl Polancos (assistant stage managers). Giselle “G” Töngi is the show's Cultural and Community Liaison.

Here Lies Love is produced by Hal Luftig/Kevin Connor, Patrick Catullo, Diana DiMenna & Plate Spinner Productions, Clint Ramos, and Jose Antonio Vargas, with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

They are joined by Lea Salonga, H.E.R., Jo Koy, Rob Laqui, Eva LaBadie, Marikit Ventures/Georgina Pazcoguin, Bobby Garcia/Girlie Rodis, Miranda Gohh/Adam Hyndman, Don Michael H. Mendoza/Lora Nicholas Olaes, Celia Kaleialoha Kenney/ Giselle “G” Töngi, No Guarantees, Yasuhiro Kawana, Elise K. Haas, Shira Friedman, Len Blavatnik Warner Music Entertainment, Wendy Federman/Suzanne Niedland, Cathy Dantchik, James L. Nederlander, Elizabeth Armstrong, John Gore Organization, The Shubert Organization, Hunter Arnold, LaChanze, The Public Theater, Eastern Standard Time, Triptyk Studios, Iris Smith, Michael Robin Productions/Anastasia Muravyeva, Alexi Melvin/Beesham A. Seecharan, Andrew Diamond/Patrick Trettenero, Buzzy Geduld/Gilad Rogowsky, Laura Ivey/Janet Brenner, and David Brendel/Charlotte Cohn.

About Jo Koy

As one of today’s premiere stand-up comedians, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house. Jo’s uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family that has reached all kinds of people and has translated into sold-out arenas around the world.

In 2022, Koy kicked off his Funny Is Funny World Tour by selling-out the Climate Pledge Arena (over 14,000 tickets) in his hometown of Seattle and ended the tour with a sold-out show at Tacoma Dome (over 19,000 tickets). Today, he continues breaking sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world including Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, PH), The Forum (Los Angeles), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai), ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU), Radio City Music Hall (New York City), and FTX Arena (Miami) to name a few. This past November, Koy sold-out Madison Square Garden for the first time marking another milestone for the comedian. In 2017, Koy broke a record for the most tickets sold by a single artist at 23,000 tickets and 11 sold-out shows at The Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu. In response, the mayor’s office in Honolulu proclaimed November 24th as “Jo Koy Day.”

Koy recently starred in the Universal Picture film Easter Sunday, set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday, the comedy is based on Jo Koy's life experiences and stand-up comedy. Easter Sunday is currently available on Blu-ray, DVD and on-demand. He’ll next be seen voicing the character Bendo in the upcoming Netflix animated film, Monkey King releasing world-wide on August 18th.

His highly anticipated 4th Netflix stand-up special, Live From The Los Angeles Forum premiered globally on September 2022. The special is a follow up to his 2019 Netflix special, Comin’ In Hot. Koy has already had four highly rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. In June 2020, the comedian released his first variety special, Jo Koy: In His Elements on Netflix in which Koy brings the laughs and beats to Manila, spotlighting local culture in a one-of-a-kind show featuring Filipino-American comedians, DJs and B-boys.

In 2021, Koy released his first autobiography, Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo with Harper Collins Publishers to raved reviews. In this funny and moving memoir, Koy uncovers the stories behind his stand-up: the conflict, the drama and the laughter as he struggles to find his place in the entertainment industry, his home and around the world.

In 2019, Jo Koy reached #1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, Live From Seattle, and in 2018, he was given the prestigious “Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year” award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal.

Currently Jo is performing on his Jo Koy World Tour. For more info on his comedy, book and tour dates, please visit: Jokoy.com.

Koy is repped by Arsonhouse Entertainment, CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof +Fishman