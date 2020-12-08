Jimmy Smagula Launches New Podcast, BABY MOUTH

Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot, Phantom, The Full Monty) has launched a new podcast called Baby Mouth. Jimmy grew up on a steady diet of hot dogs, meatloaf and pizza. He's never had a plum or sushi of any kind. He's never even had a tunafish sandwich. Each week a guest will suggest a food for Jimmy to try that they love, but that he has never eaten. And then his mother weighs in.

The first episode premiered on December 1st with Rosie O'Donnell. New episodes released every Tuesday, wherever you get your podcasts.

You can follow Baby Mouth on Instagram and twitter @babymouthpod for exclusive content.

