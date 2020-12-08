Jimmy Smagula Launches New Podcast, BABY MOUTH
The first episode premiered on December 1st with Rosie O’Donnell.
Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot, Phantom, The Full Monty) has launched a new podcast called Baby Mouth. Jimmy grew up on a steady diet of hot dogs, meatloaf and pizza. He's never had a plum or sushi of any kind. He's never even had a tunafish sandwich. Each week a guest will suggest a food for Jimmy to try that they love, but that he has never eaten. And then his mother weighs in.
The first episode premiered on December 1st with Rosie O'Donnell. New episodes released every Tuesday, wherever you get your podcasts.
You can follow Baby Mouth on Instagram and twitter @babymouthpod for exclusive content.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Photo Flash: LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Returns December 5
Performances began on 5 December 2020 for Les Misérables -The Staged Concert at the Sondheim Theatre with the run - which has been extended twice - no...
The 10 Best New Broadway Holiday Albums of 2020!
Tis the season for holiday tunes! From festive favorites to brand-new bops, Broadway isn't disappointing this year, with a huge variety of new holiday...
Social Roundup: Broadway Stars Share Their High School Production Photos for Laura Benanti's #HSM2020Challenge!
Broadway star Laura Benanti's upcoming documentary special, 'Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020,' is set to stream on HBO Max starting December 17!...
Cyndi Lauper Announces HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Benefit Concert With Bette Midler, Billy Porter, Cher, Dolly Parton & More
Cyndi Lauper has announced that her 10th annual Home for the Holidays benefit concert will premiere on Friday, December 11 exclusively on her TikTok a...
14 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!...
VIDEO: Killian Donnelly Performs 'The Music of the Night' From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on BBC STRICTLY'S IT TAKES TWO
Killian Donnelly will return as The Phantom when the show re-opens in the West End in June 2021. Donnelly gave a special performance of 'Music of the ...