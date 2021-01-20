Jim Norton, Ophira Eisenberg, Christian Finnegan and More to Appear on KEITH AND THE GIRL'S 24-Hour Comedy Marathon
The 24-hour online comedy marathon begins Saturday, January 30 at 3pm EST.
Legendary Queens-based podcasting duo Keith and The Girl will be holding their annual 24-hour comedy marathon beginning Saturday, January 30 @ 3pm EST, as more than 50 of their fans' favorite guests will make appearances to celebrate their 16th year of podcasting. The entire program will be conducted remotely, with hosts Keith Malley and Chemda broadcasting from their homes. Viewers around the world can tune in for free on the Keith and The Girl YouTube channel.
Among the guests already confirmed to appear are Jim Norton (SiriusXM Radio), Ophira Eisenberg (NPR's Ask Me Another), Myq Kaplan (Conan), Christian Finnegan (Chappelle's Show), and more, including surprise celebrity guests who will drop in unannounced.
The marathon, which has been a staple of the Keith and The Girl podcast since 2008, was funded after raising over $25,000 of their Kickstarter goal.
Those who contributed to KATG's Kickstarter will also soon receive The Dad Emails - The Book, a collection of email exchanges between Keith posing as his ex-wife and Keith's creepy, unsuspecting father, a saga which has played out on the podcast over the course of the past year."It's all there," Keith says. "It's all there in all it's disgusting undeniable detail." Malley then vomited. Keith and The Girl's 2021 24-hour marathon begins Saturday, January 30 @ 3pm EST and will last uninterrupted through Sunday, January 31 @ 3pm EST. Viewers can watch the entire program for free at katg.com/marathon.
ABOUT KEITH AND THE GIRL
Keith and The Girl (KATG) is a fast-paced comedy podcast that records five days a week in New York City. The show takes the form of a daily conversation about relationships, comedy, current events and more. Keith and The Girl began in March 2005, making it one of the longest-running podcasts in existence. "You guys got me started to begin with," praises WTF host Marc Maron. "You were the original podcast people." Keith and The Girl has an expansive and loyal audience:
-
Well over 41,000 KeithandTheGirl.com forum members
-
Over 3,000 episodes
-
Over 140 KATG-related tattoos (including brandings)
Over the span of 15 years, KATG has produced:
-
16 stand-up specials
-
4 DVDs of live shows and events including a Keith and The Girl Roast hosted by Jesse Joyce
-
1 prank-call CD
-
1 Christmas CD
Keith and The Girl fans enthusiastically support personalities highlighted on the show, traveling from all over to see stand-up and performances of their favorite KATG guests.
