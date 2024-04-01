Jim Hogan & Samantha Joy Pearlman to Star in THE ART TOUR Reading at Open Jar

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jim Hogan (Kimberly Akimbo, NBC's "America's Got Talent") will join Samantha Joy Pearlman (Chasing Rainbows, Joy and the Wildfire) to star in The Art Tour, a new musical about how far we'll adventure for love and art. The industry reading will be held at Open Jar Studios on April 11 and 12. Directed by Lindsey Hope Pearlman (A Sign of the Times, ROAR!), with orchestration and music direction by Andrew Fox (Bite-Sized Broadway, Virtuoso).

Featuring an original score by Kyle Fackrell, The Art Tour is a romantic comedy two-hander which follows Thomas and Deb as they take their visual art business on a journey across the United States.

The Art Tour was showcased at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in 2022, and is slated to record a concept album this spring. The industry reading features stage management by Sydney Prince, assistant direction by Mariel Sanchez, general management by Brent McCreary, casting by Ross Shenker, production assistance by Emma Joanis.

Find out more about The Art Tour at www.thearttourmusical.com or follow the journey on instagram @thearttourmusical