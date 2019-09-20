Jim Dale Narrates New Audiobook Musical PUSS IN BOOTS
An Original Audiobook Musical from the Award-winning Creators of Spin: The Rumpelstiltskin Musical featuring 11 Original Songs!
Available Now from HarperAudio.
Start Listening Here!
Puss in Boots, a fractured fairy-tale musical, is a tale of conquering fears, finding your truth, discovering your strengths, and standing for what you believe in, with lots of fun along the way. With 11 original songs, this classic fairy tale is transformed into a hilarious adventure that will have the listener feeling like they're front-row center at a Broadway show. Narrated by Jim Dale and a full cast, and written and created by the award-winning team behind Spin: The Rumpelstiltskin Musical, this audiobook is a treat for the whole family.
Narrated by Jim Dale, Mark Aldrich, Barrett Leddy, Nick Sullivan, Brian Holden, Al Fallick, Lisa Livesay, Meredith Inglesby, Lynn Norris, John E. Brady, and Johnny Heller.
Available everywhere audiobooks are sold.
