Jill Eikenberry to Star in Virtual Production of JERICHO Directed Marsha Mason

New Normal Rep is launching this week with its inaugural production: Jericho by Jack Canfora. Directed byfour-time Academy Award nominee Marsha Mason (The Goodbye Girl, Chapter Two) and featuring Golden Globe and Obie Award winner, and Emmy nominee Jill Eikenberry (Uncommon Women and Others, "LA Law"). Jericho will be streamed on demand, March 4 - April 4 at NewNormalRep.org. Tickets Jericho are $25, $10 for students and theater professionals, and can be purchased at NewNormalRep.org.

Several years after tragedy impacted their lives, a family comes together once again for Thanksgiving dinner. While family members struggle to come to terms with residual anger, grief and guilt, Jack Canfora's thought-provoking play explores how people cope with personal and collective catastrophe. Displaying surprising humor and biting wit, this Jericho, Long Island clan exposes their desperate strategies for resolution and redemption. Jericho is a play about September 11. It is also a traumatic-Thanksgiving-dinner-with-the-family play and a play about being Jewish.

In addition to Eikenberry, Jericho features C.K. Allen, Eleanor Handley, Jason O'Connell, Michael Satow and Carol Todd.

Canfora wrote Jericho in the first decade of the 2000s as an inquiry into America's burgeoning tribalism. More than a decade later, Jericho's themes of division remain timely in this humorous work that resolves into a meditation on the pains and satisfactions of living after a tragedy.

NNR, New Normal Rep exists not in spite of the pandemic, but because of it.Dedicated to presenting new and lesser known plays, via the internet, NNR will present works with divergent perspectives that explore the historical, cultural, and psychological forces that have helped to shape our 21st Century lives.NNR commits to anti-racism training as well as partnership with BIPOC organizations to ensure that diversity is present in the curation of our seasons and the assembling of our companies. Above all, NNR is dedicated to producing deeply entertaining, engaging and illuminating work.

Following Jericho, NNR will present Two Sisters and a Piano, written and directed by Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated playwright Nilo Cruz (Anna in the Tropics, Two Sisters and a Piano). Streaming April 21 - May 23, Two Sisters and a Piano will star Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award-winner Jimmy Smits (Anna in the Tropics, "The West Wing," "LA Law"). Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

The inaugural season will also feature works by playwrights Julia Blauvelt (Airline Disaster, Youthful Journeys of the World) and Obie winner and Pulitzer nominee Nikkole Salter (In the Continuum, Carnaval).

"New Normal Rep began with casual conversations at the beginning of the pandemic and expanded into something substantive," says Jack Canfora, Artistic Director. "NNR is a theatre company for our world today. We strive to illuminate and warm, to offer eclectic stories from diverse voices that will intrigue and unite us, and so much more."

"As theater people, we always knew that our craft had value," says Jill Eikenberry, founding artist, NNR. "But since the plague has descended on us and the possibility of theater has been taken away, we have come to understand more deeply our need to tell stories and the audiences need to hear them."

"Online theater is a New Medium with unique challenges, but we also believe it presents unique opportunities," says Sally Kilingenstein-Martell, Executive Producer, NNR. "For too many years, high quality theater has felt out of reach financially and culturally to too many people. New Normal Rep can, in a small way, aims to help in bridging this disconnect by providing affordable, diverse, high quality theater to a literally limitless audience."

The New Normal Rep Board of Directors includes: Jeffrey Bean, Jack Canfora, Jill Eikenberry, Melanye Duschene Finister, Eleanor Handley, Melissa Joyner, Sally Klingenstein-Martell, Maria Gabriella Landers, John Schaeffler and Carol Todd.

Tickets for upcoming NNR productions are $25, $10 for students and theater professionals, and can now be purchased at www.NewNormalRep.org. Four-play subscriptions are available for $100, and include free access to special programming including live play-readings, special Q&A discussions and virtual happy hours.