Jessica Vosk, Telly Leung, Melinda Doolittle & More to Perform in EMPATHY CONCERT & PERSPECTIVES

Join colleagues from around the world at 4:00 pm EDT this Friday, May 15th, for an uplifting, high-energy hour: "Empathy Concert & Perspectives!". Enjoy songs and stories from Broadway Stars, plus perspectives from Diane Adams (Chief Learning Officer from Mount Sinai Hospital). This week, Jessica Vosk, will share how she went from a career in financial services to playing Elphaba in Wicked.

The weekly Friday Empathy Concert has been viewed over the past six weeks by over 10,000 learning colleagues, as they blend amazing artists and practical perspectives on leading in this Pandemic. Hosted by Elliott Masie, Chair of The Learning CONSORTIUM, this will be an upbeat, positive, and much-needed uplifting hour with colleagues from around the world. Reserve your spot at https://www.masie.com/empathy515.



Four incredible Broadway stars will join Elliott to share songs from their homes, including:

• Jessica Vosk - Wicked, Becoming Nancy, Finding Neverland

• Marcus Paul James - Ain't Too Proud, In the Heights, Rent

• Melinda Doolittle - Star of American Idol and National Tours

• Telly Leung - Aladdin, Wicked, Allegiance, Glee

Learning industry colleagues and music fans alike will enjoy this entertaining, practical, and positive session. Plus, any children at home will love the songs and spirit of the event!

DETAILS

Empathy Concert & Perspectives!

Elliott Masie, CLO's, and Broadway Musical Guests

There is no fee to participate!

Join them live via Zoom this Friday, May 15th from 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm Eastern Time. There is a 3,000-person limit.



To view the past Empathy Concerts and events, please visit https://www.masie.com for archived video of all of the Pandemic sessions.





