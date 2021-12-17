Jessica Vosk, Christy Altomare, Ciara Renée, and Ana Gasteyer Announced for THE SETH CONCERT SERIES in January

SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky has announced the lineup for his January virtual concert series with Jessica Vosk, Christy Altomare, Ciara Renée, and Ana Gasteyer. Every Sunday at 8pm ET, Seth and one of his favorite Broadway stars will perform an intimate concert filled with Broadway tunes, Seth's signature hilarious interviews and even song requests from viewers requested in real time!

Save On January!

Early bird discounted tickets for the January lineup are now on sale through December 31st only! Tickets are just $20 plus service fees for all January shows through the end of the month. All early bird buyers will also be invited to the exclusive pre-show soundcheck (scheduling subject to change and availability).

Plus, don't miss the last show of 2021 with Andrew Barth Feldman on December 19!

Andrew Barth Feldman won the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Award (aka the Jimmy Award) as a high school sophomore, and went on to make his Broadway debut as the title character in the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen as a junior in high school.

Jessica Vosk is best known for her performance as the lead role of Elphaba in Wicked, which she played on Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre from July 2018 to May 2019, a period that included the show's 15th Anniversary. She also starred as Elphaba in the show's second national tour from September 2016 to September 2017. Other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland, and The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony West Side Story.

Christy Altomare originated the role of Anya in the Broadway production of Anastasia for which she received the Theatre World Award and was nominated for an Outer Critics Award and a Drama Desk Award for lead actress in a musical. She made her Broadway debut playing the role of Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia!. Off- Broadway, Christy portrayed the role of Sue Snell in MCC's revival of Carrie the Musical. Christy can be heard in the cast recordings of both Anastasia and Carrie. She toured the country in the first national tour of Spring Awakening, playing the role of Wendla Bergman. Regional credits include Jerusha Abbott in John Caird and Paul Gordon's production of Daddy Long Legs, Guinevere in Camelot at Drury Lane in Chicago, and most recently, Nellie Forbush in South Pacific at the Aspen Music festival. Christy is a graduate of the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music. Along with her passion for musical theater, she is a songwriter/ recording artist, who currently released her new album of original music called Wandering Bird.

January 23rd - Ciara Renée

Ciara Renée is best known for her leading roles on Broadway as Elsa in Frozen and Leading Player in The Tony- Award winning Broadway revival of Pippin. Renee originated the roles of The Witch in Big Fish on Broadway and Esmeralda in the Paper Mill Playhouse/ La Jolla Playhouse production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. She also worked on the original Broadway workshops of Hamilton and Bull Durham. Currently, she is starring as Jenna in Waitress on Broadway.

Ana Gasteyer is best known for her incomparable work on Saturday Night Live. During her six year stint, she created some of the most famous SNL characters including middle school music teacher Bobbie Moughan-Culp, NPR radio host Margaret Jo, Lilith Fair poetess Cinder Calhoun, as well as spot-on impressions of Martha Stewart, Celine Dion and Hillary Rodham Clinton. She returned to SNL as Margaret Jo in "NPR'S Delicious Dish" and the now infamous "Muffin Top" sketch with Betty White, which Gasteyer created and wrote. More recently she appeared on the star-studded SNL 40 television special with Will Ferrell, where they brought back their hilariously awkward music teachers Marty Culp and Bobbi Mohan-Culp. On stage, Ana Gasteyer made her triumphant Broadway debut as Columbia in The Rocky Horror Show. Since then, Gasteyer earned raves as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, and originated the role for the Chicago production, earning a Jefferson Award nomination. Other New York theater credits include the Tony-nominated Broadway productions of The Royal Family directed by Doug Hughes, The Threepenney Opera with Alan Cumming and Jim Dale, Eve Ensler's acclaimed Off-Broadway hit The Vagina Monologues, and Manhattan Theatre Club's hit production of Kimberly Akimbo by celebrated playwright David Lindsay-Abaire. Ana also starred as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl at the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera. She has starred to rave reviews as Fosca in Gary Griffin's production of Sondheim's Passion at The Chicago Shakespeare Theater, earning a Jefferson Award nomination for her performance. She also co-starred in the one-night-only star-studded Actors Fund benefit concerts of Funny Girl, Hair, and A Centennial Celebration of Frank Loesser. Ana can be heard on the Actor's Fund Recording of Hair and the Reefer Madness Soundtrack. Other theatrical credits include the national tour of The Real Live Brady Bunch, as well as productions of The Odyssey and The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci, both directed by Mary Zimmerman. Prior to joining SNL, Gasteyer honed her comedy skills at The Groundlings, the famed Los Angeles improv-sketch comedy group

About The Seth Concert Series

Seth's Concert Series is an entirely unique experience, where audiences are treated to a one-time only musical event. The evening is a unique combination of Broadway musicals, improv and audience participation...and will only air once - Sundays at 8pm ET.