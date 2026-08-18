Jessica Lang Named Artistic Advisor at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is pleased to announce a new leadership appointment, effective October 1, 2026. Choreographer Jessica Lang has been named the next Artistic Advisor for the multidisciplinary residency and presenting organization, succeeding founder Kevin Mckenzie in the role. Lang will advise Kaatsbaan's leadership, working closely with them to develop connections, projects, and support the development of the arts for artists and audiences alike.﻿

"My relationship with Kaatsbaan began in 2001," said Jessica Lang. "When I first taught for Kaatsbaan co-founder Martine van Hamel's summer ballet intensive and experienced firsthand the vision she and Kevin Mckenzie created for this extraordinary place. Over the past 25 years, I have returned to Kaatsbaan as a choreographer and artistic director in numerous creative residencies, and continue to teach at Kaastbaan Ballet Intensive. One of the residencies gave Jessica Lang Dance the space to develop an ambitious collaboration with architect Steven Holl on a scale that would not have been possible in a New York City studio. As a choreographer, I know the value of having the space to work expansively and to become fully immersed in the creative process. I am thrilled to build upon Kevin and Martine's vision by creating those opportunities for artists across disciplines."

About Jessica Lang

Jessica Lang is an American director and choreographer based in New York City. She is Resident Choreographer at Pacific Northwest Ballet and Artist in Residence at Sarasota Ballet.

Since 1999, Lang has created more than 100 original works for companies worldwide, including American Ballet Theatre, The Royal Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet, Vienna State Ballet, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Sarasota Ballet, the National Ballet of Japan, and The Joffrey Ballet.

For more than two decades, Lang worked extensively with American Ballet Theatre, creating works including Her Notes, Garden Blue, ZigZag, in collaboration with Tony Bennett, and Let Me Sing Forevermore. She created seven ballets for ABT Studio Company, including Children's Songs Dance with Chick Corea, later added to ABT's repertoire. She was also a founding faculty member of the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School.

Lang's opera work includes Stabat Mater for the Glimmerglass Festival and Lincoln Center's White Light Festival; Aida for San Francisco Opera, Washington National Opera, Seattle Opera, LA Opera, and Lyric Opera of Chicago; Salome for Des Moines Metro Opera; and Turandot, co-choreographed with Kanji Segawa, for Washington National Opera. Her 2026-27 season with WNO includes Nixon in China and the world-premiere ballet-opera O'Keeffe: Kiss the Sky, directed by Francesca Zambello with a score by Christopher Tin.

Lang founded Jessica Lang Dance in 2011 and served as Artistic Director through 2019, touring to more than 85 cities worldwide. Her work has also been performed by numerous educational institutions across the country. She is the recipient of a Bessie Award, Arison Award, and Martha Hill Mid-Career Award.

Originally from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Lang is a graduate of The Juilliard School and a former member of Twyla Tharp's company, THARP!, with which she toured internationally.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming