Jessica Chastain To Make West End Debut In A DOLL'S HOUSE

Academy Award-nominated actress, Jessica Chastain, is set to make her West End acting debut in Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House.

The new production, directed by Jamie Lloyd, is set to begin performances at Playhouse Theatre, June 10, 2020. Tickets on sale this January. Register now at http://thejamielloydcompany.com.

Nora Helmer is by all appearances the perfect housewife. When her husband is appointed bank manager of the Joint Stock Bank, the family seems set in a secure position for the rest of their lives.

However, not all is as it seems in the Helmer home. Nora has a secret which threatens to destroy the life she has built. Christmas is coming quickly, and Nora must struggle to keep her lies in order and her family in the dark. If not, the Helmers will never spend another Christmas together again.

After graduating from Julliard's drama school in 2003, Chastain has received major accolades for her roles in films like Ralph Fiennes' CORIOLANUS, John Madden's THE DEBT, John Hillcoat's LAWLESS, Jeff Nichols' TAKE SHELTER, Terrence Malick's THE TREE OF LIFE and Tate Taylor's THE HELP, for which she received her first nomination for an Academy Award).

She also be seen in Katherine Bigelow's Academy Award nominated film, ZERO DARK THIRTY, for which she won Best Actress at the National Board of Review, the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama and was nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards and Molly's Game, another role which earned her a second Best Actress nomination at the Academy Awards.

She made her Broadway-debut turn in the 2012 revival of THE HEIRESS.





