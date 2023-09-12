Jerry Mitchell Will Direct West End Production Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

BroadwayWorld has learned Jerry Mitchell will direct the West End production of The Devil Wears Parada, replacing Anna D. Shapiro who directed the world premiere at Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre. Prior to the West End run, the show will have its UK premiere at the Theatre Royal Plymouth.

The new musical features an all-star creative team led by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Elton John, with lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, and a book by Kate Wetherhead.

Fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion's most powerful and terrifying icon — editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda's impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised. How far will she go to succeed... and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she’s always wanted?

Hilariously fun and fabulously stylish, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA tells an inspiring story about discovering what kind of person you truly want to be.

The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical is a glamorous and hilarious story about finding your place and discovering what matters most. Based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Fox 2000 Pictures, the musical is produced by Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum (In the Heights, Avenue Q, Rent, and SIX) and Rocket Entertainment / David Furnish (Billy Elliot: The Musical, Next Fall) and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.