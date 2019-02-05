Jeremy Jordan Joins Seth Rudetsky At The Town Hall, 3/11

The Town Hall Presents the internationally acclaimed Broadway @ concert series, hosted and music directed by SiriusXM Radio star Seth Rudetsky and produced by Mark Cortale, at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street) on Monday, March 11 at 8pm with Tony Award-nominee Jeremy Jordan.

The format of each concert is a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's funny, insightful and revealing questions - and the music from the star's stellar Broadway career.

The Broadway @ The Town Hall concert series is part of The Town Hall's presenting season. It began in November with Emmy, Grammy, and 6 -Time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald.

For tickets and information, visit www.thetownhall.org or call (212) 997-6661.

The roll-call of stars who have graced Mark Cortale's Broadway @ series' reads like a Tony Awards Who's Who: Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone, Kristin Chenoweth, Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Christine Ebersole, Kelli O'Hara, Neil Patrick Harris, Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rosie O'Donnell, Kelli O'Hara, Vanessa Williams, Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty, Faith Prince, Megan Mullally, Cheyenne Jackson, Gavin Creel, Matthew Morrison, Darren Criss, Jane Krakowski, Beth Malone, Melissa Errico, Joanna Gleason, Michael Cerveris, Norm Lewis, Laura Osnes, Ana Gasteyer, Andrea Martin, Adam Pascal, Kerry Butler, Jackie Hoffman, Sam Harris, John Barrowman, Will Swenson, Alice Ripley, Emily Skinner, Judy Kuhn, Charles Busch, Betty Buckley, and many other leading artists of today.



Jeremy Jordan first appeared on Broadway in the musical "Rock of Ages." He then won the starring role of Tony in Broadway's revival of "West Side Story" followed by the initial production of "Bonnie & Clyde" in Sarasota, Florida, starring opposite Laura Osnes. This was followed by his first feature film, "Joyful Noise," opposite Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah. Todd Graff, who wrote and directed the film, decided to cast him in the movie after coincidentally attending Jeremy's very first performance as the lead in "Rock of Ages." In the fall of 2011, Jeremy was cast as Jack Kelly in Disney's world premiere production of "Newsies" at Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey. He played Jack at night, and during the day rehearsed the Broadway production of "Bonnie & Clyde," after which he returned to "Newsies" to star in its new run on Broadway, which earned him critical raves and a Tony nomination as Best Actor in a Musical for this star-making role - and a Grammy nomination for the "Newsies" cast album.

While starring in "Newsies" on Broadway at night, he appeared regularly on NBC's hit series "Smash." Jeremy also starred in the film adaptation of "The Last 5 Years," opposite Oscar and Tony nominee, Anna Kendrick, from the cult musical from Jason Robert Brown was directed by Richard LaGravenese. Jeremy also starred as real life "Peter Pan" writer J.M. Barrie in the stage musical version of "Finding Neverland," directed by Tony-winner Diane Paulus at Boston's legendary A.R.T. theatre. This year, Jeremy reprised his role as Jack Kelly in Disney's live filmed stage production of "Newsies" which opened in movie theaters this past February. He also appears as the voice of Varian in Disney Channel's new animated series, "Tangled," based on the 2010 hit movie. Currently, Jeremy stars in The CW drama "Supergirl" opposite Melissa Benoist. He just completed the Broadway run of American Son opposite Kerry Washington.

Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's "On Broadway" as well as the host of Seth Speaks on Sirius/XM Stars. As an author, he penned "My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan" and the sequel "The Rise And Fall Of A Theater Geek" (Random House) as well as three volumes of "Seth's Broadway Diary" featuring inside scoop and hilarious stories from all of the stars he's worked with. He co-wrote and co-starred in "Disaster!" (NY TIMES "critics pick") which also premiered to rave reviews in London. In June 2016, he and his husband, James Wesley, co-produced a recording of "What The World Needs Now" with stars like Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carole King, Audra McDonald which went to number one on iTunes and raised more than $100,000 for the Orlando shooting victims (and is still raising money. Buy it!).

Seth and James have a foundation called "Your Kids Our Kids" that presented "Concert For America"; a series around the country featuring stars like Barry Manilow, Stephanie Mills, Vanessa Williams, Tina Fey, Randy Rainbow and Audra McDonald that raised money for 5 non-profits that have been working relentlessly since the 2016 presidential election. They also present "Voices for the Voiceless", a yearly star-studded concert for You Gotta Believe which helps older foster children find families, even if they've aged out of the system. If you want to hang out with Seth and James and a bunch of Broadway stars performing up a storm, come on one of their cruises! In March 2019 they're sailing to the Caribbean and in July they're sailing to Alaska! SethsBroadwayVacations.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You