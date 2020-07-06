Jennifer Pernia Launches New Podcast THE BOLD TYPE, Featuring Latinx People in the Arts
Jennifer Pernia has launched a new podcast called The Bold Type, that features inspiring Latinos making it in the arts on and offstage.
Every Monday Pernia will talk with guests about their successes, dream roles, and the importance of diversity and representation.
So far, Pernia's two guests have been Aline Mayagoitia and Ilda Mason.
In Mayagoitia's episode, she talks about moving to the U.S at a young age, finding her passion for performing and creating original work, and how to help serve different communities during this time.
Listen below:
Mason discusses finding her passion for performing, auditioning as an immigrant, and working on shows on tour, film, and stage.
Listen below:
Keep up with all future episodes of The Bold Type at https://anchor.fm/jennifer-pernia.
Jennifer Pernia is a Latina singer and actress based in NYC. While living in Colombia, Pernia completed a BA in Music with an Emphasis in Classical voice. After being a part of the Colombian production of Sweeney Todd, she discovered she wanted to know more about this art form.
Pernia later moved to NYC and graduated from the New York Film Academy Musical Theater Conservatory. She has since been a part of musicals such as A Tango Dancing Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Carousel and more.
In her film debut, Pernia played the role of Lola in the film The Ghosts of Ethan Dean, which won Best Musical Film in the 2017 Garden State Film Festival.
