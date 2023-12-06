Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation

Kiss of the Spider Woman is the 1993 Tony Award-winner for Best Musical, from legendary creatives John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Terrence McNally.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE M Photo 1 Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL & More
Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide Photo 2 Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo 3 Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway Photo 4 Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway

Variety is reporting that global superstar Jennifer Lopez has signed on to star in a big screen adaptation of John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Terrence McNally's 1993 Broadway musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

According to the report the film will be written and directed by filmmaker and screenwriter Bill Condon (Dreamgirls, The Greatest Showman).

The creatives behind the project are currently un the hunt for an unknown to play the leading role of Molina. According to a casting breakdown the role “presents as an openly queer and effeminate gay man, but may be on the non-binary/trans femme spectrum.”

According to the notice, rehearsals are slated to begin in February with filming planned for April in New Jersey.

Winner of seven 1993 Tony Awards including Best Musical, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, based on the novel by Manuel Puig, explores the complex relationship between two men caged together in a Latin American prison for very different reasons. 

Valentin dreams of his girlfriend and the political revolution he once led, while Molina, a gay window-dresser, spins a fantastic yarn of romance and intrigue about Aurora, a B-Movie actress. When the Spider Woman comes to glorious musical life, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN casts a spell that is breathtaking, heartfelt, and profound. 

Lopez began her career as an actor in 1991, before venturing into the music industry in 1999.

With the simultaneous release of her second studio album J.Lo and her romantic comedy The Wedding Planner in 2001, she became the first woman to have a number-one album and film in the same week. Her 2002 release, J to tha L-O! The Remixes, became the first remix album in history to debut atop the US Billboard 200. Later that year, she released her third studio album, This Is Me... Then and starred in the film Maid in Manhattan.

After starring in Gigli (2003), Lopez starred in the successful romantic comedies Shall We Dance? (2004) and Monster-in-Law (2005). Her fifth studio album, Como Ama una Mujer (2007), had the highest first week sales for a debut Spanish album in the United States. Following a relatively unsuccessful period, she returned to prominence in 2011 with her appearance as a judge on American Idol and released her seventh studio album, Love?. From 2016 to 2018, she starred in the police drama series Shades of Blue and performed a residency show, Jennifer Lopez: All I Have, at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas. She also produced and served as a judge on World of Dance (2017-2020). In 2019, she garnered critical acclaim for her performance as a stripper in the crime drama Hustlers.

Lopez is considered the most influential Hispanic entertainer in North America. In 2012, Forbes ranked her the world's most powerful celebrity, and the 38th most powerful woman in the world. Time listed her among their 100 most influential people in the world in 2018. Her most successful singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 include "If You Had My Love", "I'm Real", "Ain't It Funny", "All I Have", and "On the Floor". For her contributions to the recording industry, she has a landmark star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and has received the Billboard Icon Award and the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, among other honors. Her other ventures include beauty and clothing lines, fragrances, a production company, and a charitable foundation.



RELATED STORIES

1
David Rockwell Named To Architectural Digests AD100 Hall Of Fame And Honored With Interior Photo
David Rockwell Named To Architectural Digest's AD100 Hall Of Fame And Honored With Interior Design's First-Ever Icon Award

David Rockwell, the Tony Award-winning designer, has been named to Architectural Digest's AD100 Hall of Fame and honored with Interior Design's first-ever Icon Award.

2
Video: Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATHS THEATER, Improv and More Photo
Video: Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More

Jason Kravits has more than the holidays keeping him busy this Decmeber. In addition to starring opposite John Turtorro and Elizabeth Marvel in Sabbath's Theater at the New Group, the television and Broadway veteran is getting ready to make his Chelsea Table and Stage debut with a jaw-dropping evening of completely improvised music and comedy.

3
Photos: First Look at SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage Photo
Photos: First Look at SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage

Get a first look at Swept Away at Arena Stage!

4
MJ to Premiere in Australia at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in 2025 Photo
MJ to Premiere in Australia at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in 2025

MJ will make its Australian premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in February 2025. Learn details and see how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Get a First Look at The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY at Arena StagePhotos: Get a First Look at The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage
MJ to Premiere in Australia at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in February 2025MJ to Premiere in Australia at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in February 2025
Photos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Celebrates One Year on Broadway With Lottery TicketsPhotos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Celebrates One Year on Broadway With Lottery Tickets
Raúl Esparza to Star in the World Premiere Musical GALILEO at Berkeley Repertory TheatreRaúl Esparza to Star in the World Premiere Musical GALILEO at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Videos

Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Video
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances
Reneé Rapp Returns to the MEAN GIRLS Theatre to Sing 'Snow Angel' Video
Reneé Rapp Returns to the MEAN GIRLS Theatre to Sing 'Snow Angel'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SIX
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You