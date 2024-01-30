Jennifer Allen, Fred Applegate, Alan H Green, Shannon O'Boyle Will Lead Reading of New Musical, DIDN'T YOU USED TO BE?

The reading is set for February 4.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Jennifer Allen, Fred Applegate, Alan H. Green, and Shannon O'Boyle will star in an industry reading of new musical, "Didn't You Used To Be?"

They will be joined by Presley Ryan and a supporting cast at Hollywood's Hudson Theatres, February 4.

Directed by Misti B. Wills, "Didn't You Used to Be?" brings us three generations of strong, talented women struggling to cope with their intergenerational challenges of life and each other -- mainly each other. The matriarch, Rita Stanton, is a faded and largely forgotten stage, screen and television star of yesteryear who still craves the limelight. Her daughter, Susan Edwards MD, is a highly successful physician like her father, Rita's ex-husband, Dr. Ben Edwards. Susan forever resents her mother for blocking her hopes of a Broadway career. Her teenage daughter, Julie, likewise yearns for the stage but is in turn blocked by her mother who demands she follow an academic college career aimed at medical school. Ben appears and tries to mediate while Susan comes face-to-face with her empty personal life.

The cast includes Jennifer Allen ("Little Mermaid" and "Sister Act"), Fred Applegate ("The Last Ship," "Beauty and the Beast"), Alan H. Green ("School of Rock" and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory") and Shannon O'Boyle ("Kinky Boots") in a private invitation-only industry reading of the new musical by Clif Smith. Joining them will be Presley Ryan ("Beetlejuice" and "Fun Home"). Also in the cast are Josh Adamson, Jaylen Baham, Dominique Kent, Ashley Moniz, Domonique Paton and Justin Michael Wilcox.

The original story is by Smith, who wrote the music, lyrics and the book for "Didn't You Used to Be?" Music direction, arrangements and orchestrations are by Dave Siebels. Pat Loeb will stage manage the reading. Casting is by Murnane Casting, Chad Eric Murnane. General management is by ShowTown Theatricals, Nathan Gehan, Jamison Scott, and Rebecca Crigler general managers.

Max Factor III will host the reading which will be held at famed Hudson Theaters in Hollywood on Sunday, February 4. The reading is sponsored in part by the Beverly Hills Performing Arts Center. The reading is produced by 206 Mayo Avenue Productions, LLC in cooperation with ShowTown Productions and the Beverly Hills Performing Arts Center. For industry invitations, please email producer@didntyou-themusical.com (mailto:producer@didntyou-themusical.com). Not open to the public. Website is www.didntyou-themusical.com (http://www.didntyou-themusical.com).



