Jen Colella and Andrew Keenan-Bolger To Host Tonys 'Wall Of Inspiration' and 'First Impressions Cam'

The Tony Awards has partnered with City National Bank to create exclusive content and experiences to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of The Tony Awards, on Sunday, June 12th at Radio City Music Hall.

On the red carpet, Jenn Colella will host the "Tonys Wall of Inspiration," where this year's class of Nominees and Presenters will be invited to discuss what they look forward to with the return of live theater, and write an inspiring message and sign a wall filled with 75 years of Tony memories. The signed wall will be auctioned off to raise money for the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League Foundation.

Throughout the telecast, Andrew Keenan Bolger will host the exclusive "Tony Awards First Impressions Cam," where he will be the first to speak to this year's Tony Award winners, backstage, following their acceptance speeches. The First Impression Videos will be available to view on the Tony Awards Youtube, Twitter and Instagram stories @TheTonyAwards.

Emmy Award-winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One, one hour of exclusive content streaming live only on Paramount+, beginning Sunday, June 12 (7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT), prior to the live broadcast of the Tony Awards on CBS. Criss and Hough will kick off the evening celebrating the 2022 Tony Awards, bestowing multiple honors and introducing special performances throughout the exciting hour of programming.

Immediately following, Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

As the leading bank of Broadway, City National Bank works behind the scenes providing a full suite of financial products to manage your day-to-day banking needs. This allows producers, general managers and theater owners to do what they do best: assemble a team of world class creatives to write, direct, choreograph, cast and design a theatrical production.

For more information on tickets to the 75th Annual Tony Awards please visit: www.TonyAwards.com/tickets.

For additional information on the 75th Annual Tony Awards, please visit www.TonyAwards.com and follow @TheTonyAwards on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.