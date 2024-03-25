Jelani Remy, Ruthie Ann Miles & More to Join 3rd Annual BROADWAY CELEBRATES EARTH DAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway Green Alliance and Times Square Alliance will present the return of the Broadway Celebrates Earth Day Concert. Taking place on Saturday, April 20th from 11am - 3pm ET in the heart of Times Square, this unique star-studded concert will feature live performances from Broadway's top talent and young performers from around the region, as well as interviews with environmental thought-leaders. The concert will be held on Broadway between 45th and 46th Streets and serves as one of the key events for the NYC Department of Transportation’s “Car-Free Earth Day'' being celebrated throughout the five boroughs of New York City that day.

This event underscores the Broadway community’s commitment to raise awareness about the climate emergency and inspire actionable steps towards a more sustainable future. The concert will be simultaneously live-streamed, offering audiences around the world the opportunity to join this musical celebration of sustainability.

Broadway performers joining the event include host Ben Cameron (Broadway Sessions), Tony Award Winner Ruthie Ann Miles (Sweeney Todd), Tony Award Nominee Anika Larsen (Almost Famous), Michael Maliakel (Aladdin), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future), Alexandra Socha (Wicked), Nik Walker (Spamalot), and more to be announced. Young performers taking the stage include students from Epic Players, Marymount Manhattan College, NYU Steinhardt, Perkiomen Valley High School, R.Evolución Latina, and Wolf Performing Arts Center. The event will also feature guest speakers from Headcount and Julie Tighe, Director of New York League of Conservation Voters. David Alpert serves as the director of the event and Rick Hip-Flores provides musical accompaniment.

The concert is presented along with media partner iHeartRadio Broadway, iHeartMedia’s free digital music streaming channel dedicated to the songs and stories of Broadway, with additional generous support from NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), Creative Goods, and Cup Zero.

“The Times Square Alliance is thrilled to partner once again with the Broadway Green Alliance and the Department of Transportation to present a free Broadway Earth Day concert in the heart of Times Square as part of Car-Free Earth Day,” said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. “Broadway in Times Square has been a leader in providing more space to pedestrians and we look forward to joining all the other neighborhoods throughout the five boroughs as we celebrate our public spaces and the great programming we can bring to them.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate again with the Times Square Alliance to harness the power of theatre to cultivate courage and community around the most pressing challenge of our time,” said Molly Braverman, Director of the Broadway Green Alliance.

“I love the Earth Day concert in Times Square and am excited to be participating again,” said Tony Award Nominee Anika Larsen. “It’s always so fun and inspiring and galvanizing. This year, I’m especially excited about this celebration because if there ever was an election year to think about saving our planet, this is the one!”

