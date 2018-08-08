Jelani Alladin, Laura Osnes, and More to Support The Actors Fund at CELEBRITY PADDLE BATTLE

Actors Fund announces today it is hosting its first "Celebrity Paddle Battle", a one-night-only benefit evening on Monday, August 27, 2018 from 6:30-9:30 pm at SPiN New York (48 East 23rd St. NYC 10010). event is hosted in part by The Actors Fund's Young Professionals Committee and will support the programs and services of The Actors Fund. This will be a fun evening of ping pong, a 3-hour open bar, light fare and a chance for guests (age 21+) to mingle and play a game or two with performers from stage and screen.

Some notable friends of The Actors Fund scheduled to attend the event include: Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Anthony Boyle (Harry Potter & The Cursed Child), Jessie Fisher (Harry Potter & The Cursed Child), Timothy Hughes (Frozen, The Greatest Showman), Laura Osnes (Bandstand), Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Alex Price (Harry Potter & The Cursed Child), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls) Kyle Selig(Mean Girls) and Wesley Taylor (Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical). (Special guests are subject to change).

Tickets are $100 in advance and $125 at the door if available. For tickets and information, visit www.actorsfund.org/PaddleBattle.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. Visit www.actorsfund.org.

About The Young Professionals Committee Program: The Actors Fund Young Professionals are socially conscious arts-lovers between 18 and 40 years old. Their personal and professional experiences span a wide variety of fields and interests, and they're all connected by their shared love and appreciation for the performing arts and the work done by The Actors Fund to support the entertainment community. To join The Actors Fund Young Professionals Program, simply become a member of The Fund at any level (memberships begin at just $25 a year). You'll enjoy all benefits of our membership program, including advance notice of Special Performances & Events, volunteer opportunities, invitations to social gatherings and networking nights with like-minded guests, access to our House Seats program (starting at the $100 level) and more.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You