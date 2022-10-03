Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jeannette Bayardelle, N'Kenge & More Will Take Part in Healing TREE Gala

The gala will take place on Saturday, October 22nd at 7pm at The Players.

Oct. 03, 2022  

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit Healing TREE (Trauma Resources, Education & Entertainment) is hosting their annual, star-studded Gala for the first time ever in New York City (as well as live-streamed online) on Saturday, October 22nd at 7pm est at The Players, a membership club in Edwin Booth's Gothic Revival-style Gramercy Park mansion.

This year's Gala will feature familiar faces from Broadway, film and television, many of whom are Healing TREE "Artist Advocates." The lineup includes: Jeannette Bayardelle, N'Kenge, Erica Spyres, Shereen Pimentel, Jarran Muse, Sam Simahk, Erikka Walsh, Fran Kranz, Arjun Gupta, Taylor Anthony Miller, Dana Aliya Levinson, Cassidy Layton, Mahalet Dejene, Sarah Himadeh, Jeremy Fury, and Craig Bon, with virtual appearances by: John Magaro, Emily Althaus, and Will Brill.

Healing TREE (Trauma Resources, Education & Entertainment) advocates healing from abuse and trauma rather than coping with the symptoms, in order to transform lives and, ultimately, society. They achieve this by providing trauma-focused resources and education and by producing and partnering with relevant film, television, and theatre, empowering the social change necessary to create a healing movement.

Support Healing TREE's life-saving work by joining in this elegant evening featuring fantastic entertainment, food and drinks, a silent and live auction, and a chance to learn about their transformative programs. All in-person tickets include dinner, an open bar and entertainment. There will be a red carpet entrance and the attire is creative cocktail to black tie. The silent auction will be available online October 15th through the event. Tickets are $175 for General Admission and $225 for VIP Tickets (includes private, pre-Gala reception with the stars.) Donations are welcome for virtual tickets.




