Jazz at Lincoln Center Welcomes All-Star Lineup For CELEBRATING CHICK COREA, January 13-14

Jazz at Lincoln Center will honor the music and legacy of late jazz icon Chick Corea in Rose Theater on January 13-14 at 8:00 p.m. with Celebrating Chick Corea. Directed by Corea's longtime bandmate, bassist John Patitucci, the concerts will bring together collaborators and band members from throughout Corea's nearly six-decade musical career to perform some of his most beloved and influential compositions, spanning his genre-bending contributions to straight-ahead jazz, jazz fusion, avant-garde, Latin jazz, classical progressive rock, and more.

The all-star lineup paying tribute to Corea will include Jazz at Lincoln Center Managing and Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis on trumpet; singer and activist RubÃ©n Blades; banjo virtuoso BÃ©la Fleck; flutist Hubert Laws; pianists Renee Rosnes, Billy Childs, and Geoffrey Keezer; jazz fusion guitarist Frank Gambale; bassists Christian McBride and Carlos Henriquez; drummers Steve Gadd, Dave Weckl, Brian Blade, and Marcus Gilmore; percussionist Luisito Quintero; trumpeter Mike Rodriguez; and saxophonists Eric Marienthal, Steve Wilson, Ravi Coltrane, and Chris Potter. The evening also includes a reunion performance by the members of Corea's Grammy-nominated Elektric Band, featuring Marienthal, Gambale, Patitucci, Weckl, and Keezer. The musicians will be joined by Corea's longtime recording engineer, Bernie Kirsh, who will mix sound for the concert.

Corea passed away in February 2021, leaving behind an incomparable legacy as a composer, performer, and bandleader whose work inspired generations of musicians. He was a frequent and much-loved guest of Jazz at Lincoln Center, performing with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and as a soloist, as well as curating shows at Dizzy's Club and The Appel Room. In 2013, Jazz at Lincoln Center recognized Corea's monumental contributions to jazz with a week-long festival dedicated to his music, placing him in the company of legendary performers including John Coltrane, Miles Davis and Charlie Parker, and making him the only living artist in JALC's history to receive this honor.

Alongside Celebrating Chick Corea, JALC will further commemorate the maestro's career with Chick Corea Afro-Caribbean Experience with Elio Villafranca and Friends at Dizzy's Club on January 13 at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. These concerts will delve into Corea's music from an Afro-Caribbean-meets-jazz perspective led by pianist and composer Elio Villafranca, whom Corea hand-picked to perform at Dizzy's during the 2013 Chick Corea Festival. Chick Corea Afro-Caribbean Experience will feature an international and intergenerational lineup of acclaimed jazz artists selected by Villafranca to express the wide-ranging musical influences of Corea's music, with Scott Wendholt on trumpet, Donny McCaslin on tenor sax, Edward Perez on bass, Domo Branch on drums, and Mauricio Herrera on percussion.

Frederick P. Rose Hall, the home of Jazz at Lincoln Center, is located on Broadway at 60th Street in New York, New York.

Tickets for Celebrating Chick Corea are available for purchase via jazz.org/chickcorea.