Jazz Musicians Unite For Biden/Harris This Thursday

Doug Emhoff is the featured speaker of the all-star event, which is hosted by GRAMMY and Tony-award winner Dee Dee Bridgewater.

A roster of superlative American jazz artists gather outdoors onstage at City Winery Hudson Valley to present "Jazz for America," a virtual concert streaming Thursday, October 15 at a time TBA to benefit Biden/Harris 2020. Doug Emhoff is the featured speaker of the all-star event, which is hosted by GRAMMY and Tony-award winner Dee Dee Bridgewater and features bassist Christian McBride, saxophonist Joe Lovano, saxophonist Ravi Coltrane, guitarist John Scofield, singer Jazzmeia Horn, drummer Jeff "Tain" Watts, pianist Fred Hersch, harpist Brandee Younger, saxophonist Miguel Zenon, bassist John Patitucci, drummer Eric Harland, trumpeter Sean Jones, pianist Aaron Goldberg and saxophonist Melissa Aldana.

"Jazz for America" is the fifth in the series of election-cycle concerts produced by the Jazz for America's Future team dating back to 2004. These historic occasions provide an opportunity for the jazz community to unite in promotion of our values and to encourage political engagement more generally. In addition to raising significant funds for the Democratic Party presidential nominee, they bring masters of the art form together across generations to create improvised music of the highest caliber. This year's event is no exception as the stream will attest. All the artists involved are doubly moved--both by the current sociopolitical situation and the rarity of sharing an outdoor stage in such trying times--to play their hearts out for this most vital cause.

Tickets begin at $50 and are available at jazzforamerica.com. Details for joining the event online will be sent to all confirmed participants 24-48 hours prior to the event. All proceeds will benefit the Biden Victory Fund.

