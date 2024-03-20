Jay Moreland Releases New Military Fantasy THE LANGUAGE OF SPEARS: A SOULWASHER NOVEL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a kingdom built on the ashes of its enemies, one general must choose between instinct and obedience.

Jay Moreland, a promising voice in the world of fantasy literature, has announced the release of his latest novel, The Language of Spears: A Soulwasher Novel. This new fantasy takes readers on an epic journey of conflict and redemption.

In the esteemed Moon Empire, where supremacy is built upon a tradition of warfare, Emani Malakai stands as the epitome of martial prowess as the most respected of the Askarai generals. However, when King Afar mandates a shift towards peace, Emani finds himself torn between loyalty to his king and the primal instincts ingrained by centuries of conflict.

As the capital city, Ko'Mazi, grapples with the implementation of the New Way, Emani faces a choice that could alter the course of his life and the fate of the empire. With the emergence of a formidable adversary in the neighboring kingdom of Esterhold, Emani's resolve is put to the ultimate test as he navigates a landscape fraught with danger and uncertainty.

The Language of Spears is not just a tale of battles and conquests; it is a story of identity, sacrifice, and the enduring struggle for peace in a world plagued by violence. Jay Moreland masterfully weaves together elements of adventure, intrigue, and introspection, delivering a narrative that resonates with readers long after the final page.

Praise for The Language of Spears:

"So viscerally immersive. An intense fantasy story that mixes adventure and history with vividly descriptive battle scenes and a search for collective identity." -The BookLife Prize

Warrior. Leader. Legend.

"Enter a world where honor is forged on the battlefield and destiny is written in blood.

About the Author:

Jay Moreland is a writer fueled by a passion for storytelling. Born in South Carolina and raised in greater the Atlanta area, Jay discovered his love for writing during his formative years. After serving in the military and exploring various entrepreneurial pursuits, Jay returned to his true calling and embarked on a journey to share his imaginative worlds with readers. Now pursuing a degree in Sociology, Jay continues to hone his craft while balancing his creative pursuits with interests in gaming and fitness.

The Language of Spears: A Soulwasher Novel is now available for purchase on Amazon.

The Language of Spears: A Soulwasher Novel

Author: Jay Moreland

Publisher: Independently published

Publication Date: August 9, 2023

ISBN: 9798856352305

Genre: Fantasy, Military Fantasy

Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/Language-Spears-Soulwasher-Jay-Moreland-ebook/dp/B0C7JH7J6T