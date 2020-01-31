Jason Tramm Conducts 'Opera Gems: The Art Of Dramatic Voices' at Merkin Concert Hall

Jason Tramm conducts the MidAtlantic Orchestra and a star-studded cast of internationally renowned singers for an evening of great operatic arias and duets entitled "Opera Gems: The Art of Dramatic Voices" on Saturday February 22 at 8 PM at Merkin Concert Hall, in New York City. Tickets $45 Orchestra, $35 Balcony. Student and Senior tickets available at the box office with valid ID.

The cast of international singers include Kevin Short, Bass (Currently performing in the Metropolitan Opera's production of Porgy and Bess), the electric Mezzo Soprano Natasha Novitskaia, (Carnegie Hall, David Geffin Hall), Alla Perchikova, Soprano (Mariinsky Theater), Natasha Novitskaia, Mezzo-Soprano (Carnegie Hall, David Geffin Hall) and Dongwon Shin, Tenor (Covent Garden).

"Opera Gems: The Art of Dramatic Voices" will feature selections from the following operas: Ponchielli's La Gioconda; Verdi's Aida and Don Carlo; Bizet's Carmen; Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana; Gounod's Faust; Leoncavallo's I Pagliacci; Giordani's Andrea Chenier and Saint Saens's Samson Et Dalilah.

Joining the orchestra will be volinist Hyojin Kim (Juilliard School) who will perform Sarasate's Carmen Fantasy For Violin And Orchestra. Two guest singers, Maria Brea, soprano (prizewinner, Vinas Competition 2020) and Joanna Parisi, soprano (Ópera De Bellas Artes) will join the international cast.

The evening's conductor Jason C. Tramm, a favorite of Tri-State audiences, has received critical acclaim throughout the United States and abroad for his work in the operatic, symphonic and choral repertoire. As the youngest Artistic Director and principal conductor of the New Jersey State Opera (2008- 2012) Tramm collaborated with some of the finest voices in opera, including Samuel Ramey, Vladimir Galouzine, Angela Brown, Gregg Baker, and Paul Plishka. David Shengold of the noted publication Opera News wrote "After four years of limited activity and rebuilding following the death of longtime leader Alfredo Silipigni, New Jersey State Opera roared back to mainstage activity with a magnificent realization of Porgy and Bess that deserved the thunderous standing ovation it won ... in a well-coordinated and sweeping reading under artistic director Jason C. Tramm.

Recently appointed Music Director of the New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera (which plans a fully staged opera production at Bergen PAC later this season) Tramm concurrently serves as Artistic Director and Principal Conductor with the MidAtlantic Opera/Artistic Productions with whom he made his Carnegie Hall (Stern Auditorium) debut in 2015 with "A Prayer for Peace" followed in 2017 by the second concert of this critically acclaimed series at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, with Metropolitan Opera baritone, Mark Delavan. Currently in his third season as Music Director of Teatro Lirico D'Europa, Tramm conducts the 2020 season, featuring fully staged performances of Puccini's Madama Butterfy and Verdi's La Traviata, with performances in Florida, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

An educator at Seton Hall University Jason Tramm is Assistant Professor and Director of Choral Activities, College of Communication and the Arts where he leads the University Chorus, Chamber Choir, and University Orchestra and teaches voice and conducting.





