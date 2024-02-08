Jasmine Amy Rogers, Matt Bogart & More to Star in LADY ANNABELLA Industry Reading

Jasmine Amy Rogers (Boop, The Musical), Matt Bogart (Paradise Square), Joe Barbara (A Bronx Tale) Erich Bergen (Chicago), and Ali Ewoldt (The King and I) will star in an industry reading of Lady Annabella.

Hunter Bird (Bronco Billy) directs the musical comedy, which is written by the Cincotti siblings (Billboard-topping singer-song writer Peter Cincotti and Dramatist Guild Fellow and Johnny Mercer Grove alum Pia Cincotti). The rest of the cast includes: Amanda Bruton, Aaron Ramey (the Visit), Anthony Festa, Veronica Otim (&Juliet), Alana Pollard, Darryl Winslow (Avenue Q), Aaron De Jesus.

About the show:

Matty’s been working the checkout aisle ever since he gave up on his dream. But when a champion shows up at his doorstep, he needs more than a few furlongs to get them both to the biggest starting gate of their lives. Lady Annabella is a musical comedy about second chances, racing to the finish line, and the secret to living an extraordinary ordinary life.

The reading is scheduled for Friday, February 16th at Open Jar Studios.

About the writers:

Billboard-topping international recording artist Peter Cincotti (music and lyrics) teamed up with his sister, Pia Cincotti (book), to write Lady Annabella. The musical was developed at the Dramatist Guild Musical Theatre Fellowship and The Johnny Mercer’s Writer’s Grove. The Cincotti’s previous musical, How Deep is The Ocean? was part of the 2012 New York Musical Theatre Festival, which had a sold out run and was featured on NBC's TODAY.