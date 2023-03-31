Japan's Nissay Theatre to Present COME FROM AWAY, THE MUSIC MAN, RAGTIME & More in 2023
The season will also feature opera performances including Medea, and more!
Japan's Nissay Theatre will present The Music Man, War Paint, Ragtime, and Come From Away in 2023.
See the full programming below!
Medea
May 27th (Sat) and 28th (Sun).
The Music Man
April 11 (Tue) to May 1 (Mon), 2023
War Paint
Sunday, May 7, 2023 to Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Nissay Theater 60th anniversary commemorative performance
Saturday, May 27th and Sunday, May 28th, 2023
Nissay Theater 60th Anniversary Nissay Theater Family Festival 2023
Musical drama "Guardian of the Spirit"
[Saturday, July 29, 2023 to Sunday, August 6, 2023]
-Stage version [The World's First Cat]
[August 19th (Sat) and 20th (Sun), 2023]
-Ballet "The Nutcracker" ~Nissay Theater Version~
[August 25th (Fri), 26th (Sat), 27th (Sun), 2023]
Ragtime
September 2023
Nissay Theater 60th Anniversary Commemorative Performance
November 11th (Sat) and 12th (Sun), 2023
Come From Away
March 2024
Related Stories