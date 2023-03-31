Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Japan's Nissay Theatre to Present COME FROM AWAY, THE MUSIC MAN, RAGTIME & More in 2023

The season will also feature opera performances including Medea, and more!

Mar. 31, 2023  

Japan's Nissay Theatre will present The Music Man, War Paint, Ragtime, and Come From Away in 2023.

See the full programming below!

Medea

May 27th (Sat) and 28th (Sun).

The Music Man


April 11 (Tue) to May 1 (Mon), 2023

War Paint

Sunday, May 7, 2023 to Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Nissay Theater 60th anniversary commemorative performance


Saturday, May 27th and Sunday, May 28th, 2023

Nissay Theater 60th Anniversary Nissay Theater Family Festival 2023


Musical drama "Guardian of the Spirit"
[Saturday, July 29, 2023 to Sunday, August 6, 2023]


-Stage version [The World's First Cat]
[August 19th (Sat) and 20th (Sun), 2023]


-Ballet "The Nutcracker" ~Nissay Theater Version~
[August 25th (Fri), 26th (Sat), 27th (Sun), 2023]

Ragtime

September 2023

Nissay Theater 60th Anniversary Commemorative Performance

November 11th (Sat) and 12th (Sun), 2023

Come From Away

March 2024





