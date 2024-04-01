Japan Society Presents CHILDREN'S DAY: KODOMO NO HI

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to celebrate Children's Day at Japan Society (333 East 47th Street) on May 5 beginning at 12:30pm. Hang up your koinobori (carp streamers), don your kabuto (samurai helmet) and join us for Japan's special holiday where all children are stars and their happiness takes center stage.

Enjoy the captivating tale of Peach Boy (Momotaro) through a thrilling theatrical performance filled with storytelling, music, dance, and lots of audience participation performed by Crossing Jamaica Ave (CJA).

Continue the adventure with fun Kodomo no Hi activities like posing for pictures with life-sized samurai armor displays, carp streamer making, samurai helmet origami and more. Don't miss out on this unforgettable celebration of childhood and tradition.

Japanese boxed lunches and snacks will be available for purchase on-site from BentOn. An inside picnic area is provided for eating.

For more information, please click HERE.

About the Artist:

Sonoko Kawahara is the Artistic Director of Crossing Jamaica Avenue. She is originally from Tokyo and is a New York-based Theater Director/Choreographer. She has been developing original works that integrate text, music, movement, and visual elements. These works have been presented at NYC venues such as DTW, PS 122, HERE, Women's Project, Music Theater Group, New York Theatre Workshop, and La MaMa. As an educator, she worked at Fordham Univ., Boston Univ., NYU, Princeton University, and Montclair State University. She holds an MFA in directing from Columbia University School of the Arts. http://www.crossingjamaicaavenue.org/

Admission:

$18/$12 Japan Society members; children ages 2 and under free. Limited free for Cool Culture members. Advance ticket purchase recommended. This event will be photographed. Recommended for children ages 3-10 and accompanying adults.

About Japan Society

Japan Society is the premier organization connecting Japanese arts, culture, business, and society with audiences in New York and around the world. At Japan Society, we are inspired by the Japanese concept of kizuna (絆)—forging deep connections to bind people together. We are committed to telling the story of Japan while strengthening connections within New York City and building new bridges beyond. In over 100 years of work, we've inspired generations by establishing ourselves as pioneers in supporting international exchanges in arts and culture, business and policy, as well as education between Japan and the U.S. We strive to convene important conversations on topics that bind our two countries together, champion the next generation of innovative creators, promote mutual understanding, and serve as a trusted guide for people everywhere who seek to appreciate the rich complexities and abundance of Japan more fully. From our New York headquarters, a landmark building designed by architect Junzo Yoshimura that opened to the public in 1971, we look forward to the years ahead, which will be defined by our digital and ideational impact through the kizuna that we build. Our future can only be enhanced by learning from our peers and engaging with our audiences, both near and afar.